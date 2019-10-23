DTE Energy Foundation announces first-of-its-kind funding for Michigan domestic violence shelters
Grants will be awarded to all state-approved domestic violence shelters in Michigan during October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Oct 23, 2019, 11:00 ET
DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The DTE Energy Foundation today announced that it will provide $400,000 in grants to all state-approved domestic violence shelters across Michigan, from Escanaba to Monroe, in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. These 44 domestic violence shelters may use the funds to not only support critical services, but also to provide necessary training for the organizations to ensure future viability. Trevor Lauer, DTE Electric president and board member of the DTE Foundation, and Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist announced the gift today at the YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit Interim House, the largest state-approved domestic violence shelter in Michigan.
"These grants will help thousands of people fleeing from violence, including more than 5,000 children, with both emergency housing and support services to help rebuild their lives," said Lauer. "Survivors often arrive at shelters having been isolated both socially and financially, leaving them without a safety net. The grants will help provide critical services from finding employment and permanent housing to opening a bank account. Equally important, these programs help survivors navigate what can be a very complex criminal justice system."
In Michigan, more than 2,600 survivors may require some form of assistance on a given day. The support provided by the DTE Foundation will be used by individual organizations to increase the number of families that can be helped and enhance programs to help survivors rebuild their lives.
"Providing critical services to survivors is essential both for their immediate safety and for their long-term success as they work to put their lives back together," said Emma Peterson, YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit president and CEO. "We're grateful to the DTE Energy Foundation both for the funds that will support our work in the community and for the statewide lens through which they view this growing crisis."
Gilchrist applauded DTE Foundation's support for domestic violence victims. "Michigan has been a leader in working to end domestic violence, but there is still much more we need to achieve to ensure the safety of our state's citizens. We are fortunate to have generous philanthropic partners in our state who help us address some of our most challenging societal issues. This DTE Foundation grant will support statewide non-profits so they can provide emergency shelter to domestic violence victims and help these survivors along the journey of rebuilding their lives."
Domestic Violence Shelters To Receive a DTE Foundation Grant Upon Application
Family Counseling and Children's Services, Adrian
Hope Shores Alliance, Alpena
SafeHouse Center, Ann Arbor
S.A.F.E. Place, Battle Creek
Bay Area Women's Center, Bay City
Children and Family Services of Southwestern Michigan/Safe Shelter, Benton Harbor
Women's Information Service, Inc., Big Rapids
Cadillac Area O.A.S.I.S, Cadillac
Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter, Calumet
HDC/Thumb Area Assault Crisis Center, Caro
Brand County Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Coldwater
YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit/Interim House, Detroit
Tri County Safe Harbor, Escanaba
YWCA of Greater Flint/SAFE House, Flint
YWCA of West Central Michigan, Grand Rapids
River House, Grayling
Domestic Harmony, Hillsdale
Center for Women in Transition, Holland
LACASA, Howell
RAVE, Ionia
Caring House Inc., Iron Mountain
DOVE, Ironwood AWARE, Jackson
YWCA of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo
Baraga County Shelter Home, L'Anse
End Violent Encounters (EVE), Lansing
Lapeer Area Citizens Against Domestic Assault, Lapeer
Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters, Ludington
CHOICES of Manistee County, Manistee
Women's Center/Harbor House, Marquette
Shelterhouse/Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Midland
Family Counseling and Shelter Services of Monroe County, Monroe
Turning Point, Mt. Clemens
Women's Aid Service, Mt. Pleasant
Every Women's Place, Muskegon
Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan, Petoskey
First Step, Plymouth/Wayne
HAVEN, Pontiac
Blue Water Safe Horizons, Port Huron
Underground Railroad, Saginaw
Diane Peppler Resource Center, Sault Ste. Marie
SafeCenter, St. Johns/Owosso
Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, Three Rivers
Women's Resource Center Grand Traverse Area, Traverse City
ABOUT THE DTE ENERGY FOUNDATION
The DTE Energy Foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE), continuing the legacy of community support and involvement of its electric and natural gas utilities, which serve 2.2 million electric customers in Southeast Michigan and 1.3 million natural gas customers in Michigan. In 2018, the DTE Energy Foundation provided $18 million in grant support to non-profits throughout the company's service territories. As one of Michigan's leading corporate citizens, DTE Energy is a force for growth and prosperity in communities across Michigan in a variety of ways, including philanthropy, volunteerism and economic progress. Visit DTEFoundation.com to learn more.
SOURCE DTE Energy Foundation
Share this article