DTE Energy Foundation announces first-of-its-kind funding for Michigan domestic violence shelters

DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The DTE Energy Foundation today announced that it will provide $400,000 in grants to all state-approved domestic violence shelters across Michigan, from Escanaba to Monroe, in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. These 44 domestic violence shelters may use the funds to not only support critical services, but also to provide necessary training for the organizations to ensure future viability. Trevor Lauer, DTE Electric president and board member of the DTE Foundation, and Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist announced the gift today at the YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit Interim House, the largest state-approved domestic violence shelter in Michigan.

"These grants will help thousands of people fleeing from violence, including more than 5,000 children, with both emergency housing and support services to help rebuild their lives," said Lauer. "Survivors often arrive at shelters having been isolated both socially and financially, leaving them without a safety net. The grants will help provide critical services from finding employment and permanent housing to opening a bank account. Equally important, these programs help survivors navigate what can be a very complex criminal justice system."

In Michigan, more than 2,600 survivors may require some form of assistance on a given day. The support provided by the DTE Foundation will be used by individual organizations to increase the number of families that can be helped and enhance programs to help survivors rebuild their lives.

"Providing critical services to survivors is essential both for their immediate safety and for their long-term success as they work to put their lives back together," said Emma Peterson, YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit president and CEO. "We're grateful to the DTE Energy Foundation both for the funds that will support our work in the community and for the statewide lens through which they view this growing crisis."

Gilchrist applauded DTE Foundation's support for domestic violence victims. "Michigan has been a leader in working to end domestic violence, but there is still much more we need to achieve to ensure the safety of our state's citizens. We are fortunate to have generous philanthropic partners in our state who help us address some of our most challenging societal issues. This DTE Foundation grant will support statewide non-profits so they can provide emergency shelter to domestic violence victims and help these survivors along the journey of rebuilding their lives."

Domestic Violence Shelters To Receive a DTE Foundation Grant Upon Application

Family Counseling and Children's Services, Adrian

Hope Shores Alliance, Alpena

SafeHouse Center, Ann Arbor

S.A.F.E. Place, Battle Creek

Bay Area Women's Center, Bay City

Children and Family Services of Southwestern Michigan/Safe Shelter, Benton Harbor

Women's Information Service, Inc., Big Rapids

Cadillac Area O.A.S.I.S, Cadillac

Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter, Calumet

HDC/Thumb Area Assault Crisis Center, Caro

Brand County Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Coldwater

YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit/Interim House, Detroit

Tri County Safe Harbor, Escanaba

YWCA of Greater Flint/SAFE House, Flint

YWCA of West Central Michigan, Grand Rapids

River House, Grayling

Domestic Harmony, Hillsdale

Center for Women in Transition, Holland

LACASA, Howell

RAVE, Ionia

Caring House Inc., Iron Mountain

DOVE, Ironwood AWARE, Jackson

YWCA of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo

Baraga County Shelter Home, L'Anse

End Violent Encounters (EVE), Lansing

Lapeer Area Citizens Against Domestic Assault, Lapeer

Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters, Ludington

CHOICES of Manistee County, Manistee

Women's Center/Harbor House, Marquette

Shelterhouse/Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Midland

Family Counseling and Shelter Services of Monroe County, Monroe

Turning Point, Mt. Clemens

Women's Aid Service, Mt. Pleasant

Every Women's Place, Muskegon

Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan, Petoskey

First Step, Plymouth/Wayne

HAVEN, Pontiac

Blue Water Safe Horizons, Port Huron

Underground Railroad, Saginaw

Diane Peppler Resource Center, Sault Ste. Marie

SafeCenter, St. Johns/Owosso

Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, Three Rivers

Women's Resource Center Grand Traverse Area, Traverse City

