DTE Energy helps customers stay safe and cool while keeping bills affordable during extreme heat

DETROIT, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DTE Energy wants all of its customers to remain safe and comfortable, as well as save on their energy bills, during the next several days of high temperatures in Michigan.

DTE performs power plant maintenance and inspections along with energy grid upgrades to help ensure system reliability year-round, including periods of extreme weather and heavy energy use. DTE is also helping customers understand and implement steps they can take to ensure they remain comfortable while keeping bills affordable as temperatures rise.

"Weather is one of the biggest factors impacting energy bills," said Angie Pizzuti, vice president of customer service for DTE. "As temperatures rise past 90 degrees this week, we're reaching out to our customers with easy ways to avoid both the heat and large energy bills."

DTE is alerting customers via emails, social media posts, web messaging and other channels to share these tips:

Run a ceiling fan to create a cool breeze . Use a ceiling fan while turning up the thermostat just two degrees to save as much as 14 percent on cooling costs. Since fans cool people and not the room, it's important to turn the fan off when leaving to save even more. DTE recommends fans certified by ENERGY STAR, which are 60% more efficient than non-certified fans.

Close blinds and curtains on south- and west-facing windows. This easy step blocks out summer sunlight, making rooms cooler. Create shade by positioning potted trees and plants in front of windows to lower indoor temperatures further.

Remove anything that's blocking registers. Make sure that rugs, drapes, furniture or other items are not blocking the air flow from cooling registers.

Make sure that rugs, drapes, furniture or other items are not blocking the air flow from cooling registers. Avoid activities that add heat and humidity to your home during the hottest parts of the day.

Avoid using the oven when possible.



Postpone laundry and dishwashing until night when the outside air is cooler.



Let dishes air dry in the dishwasher rather than using the drying feature.



Air-dry clothes instead of using a laundry dryer.

Purchase ENERGY STAR ® room air conditioners. A room air conditioner with the ENERGY STAR label uses about 9 percent less energy and costs less than $75 a year to run, on average.

Download the DTE Insight app to monitor usage. The free Insight app shows how and when you're using energy so you can manage energy use and save. Download in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

DTE also stresses the importance of checking on loved ones and neighbors, particularly seniors and those without air conditioning, during periods of extreme heat. Reach out at least twice a day to watch and listen for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. If necessary, help get vulnerable people someplace cool, such as a local cooling center. Check with your local municipality for cooling center availability.

If a customer has trouble paying an energy bill, DTE can help find assistance. Customers are encouraged to call DTE at 800.477.4747 as soon as they feel they may have difficulty paying a bill. DTE will work with customers to set up affordable payment plans and advise them of local agencies that may offer additional relief.

For more tips on beating the heat, visit dteenergy.com/summer

