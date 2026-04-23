DTE Energy intends to pause future electric rate requests following upcoming filing as data centers come online

Affordability benefits from data centers expected to help offset reliability investments for all customers

DETROIT, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) announced today that its electric company intends to forego asking for rate increases for at least two years following its upcoming filing with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on April 28, 2026.

"Now more than ever, we know affordability matters to our customers – and we're doing everything we can to keep energy bills as low as possible while also providing the reliable power they need," said Joi Harris, president and chief executive officer, DTE Energy. "As long as the first data center project we're supporting comes online as planned by the end of 2027 and we're able to receive other regulatory approvals, we will refrain from filing another rate request until at least 2028—providing customers two years without an increase in rates after the current request is complete."

Affordability Benefits of Data Center Development

When a new large customer is brought onto the electric system, fixed costs can be spread more widely. DTE's two data center contracts – one approved and one currently with the MPSC for approval – will contribute nearly $9 billion to improving DTE's electric system through 2045, helping to reduce the total amount needed from other customers.

"That's why we're excited to see the expected benefits of responsible data center development come to fruition," said Harris. "This new industry is not only helping to grow Michigan's economy, but once the data centers are fully online, it will make energy more affordable for all customers while bolstering our investments in creating the grid of the future."

Upcoming investment request

DTE Electric's upcoming investment request is designed to build on recent reliability gains and continue strengthening its electric grid for the customers and communities the company serves in southeast Michigan. The request reflects DTE's ongoing commitment to targeted investments that reduce outages, restore power faster when interruptions do occur and ensure reliable and cleaner energy for customers every day.

In 2025, DTE's electric customers experienced the company's best reliability performance in nearly 20 years — progress driven by sustained investments in tree trimming, grid hardening, automation and other system improvements.

"Reliable power isn't just about keeping the lights on, it's about supporting families, businesses and the broader Michigan economy," said Matt Paul, president and chief operating officer, DTE Electric. "While we're proud of our progress, we know we have more work ahead. Every investment we make moves us closer to our goal: a stronger, more reliable grid for every DTE customer, no matter the weather."

As DTE continues investing in reliability and cleaner energy, the company is focused on limiting the long-term impact on customer bills and reducing the need for future rate requests. DTE continues to drive efficiencies in its operations and expects growing data center development to create meaningful customer affordability benefits over time.

What Happens Next

The filing on April 28 represents a formal request of $474.3 million to support several billion dollars of investment in the electric grid and power generation, marking the beginning of an approximately 10‑month regulatory review process. A final decision by the MPSC and any potential rate changes are not expected until late February 2027.

Key Things Media Should Know

The filing itself does not result in a bill increase. The filing will be reviewed by the MPSC as a contested case with opportunity for intervenor testimony. A final decision on the rate request will not be received from the MPSC until February 2027, with a customer rate change happening soon after.



Customers are seeing real reliability improvements – when we invest, it works.

DTE delivered its most reliable year in nearly 20 years in 2025, reducing the time customers spent without power by 60% compared to 2024, building on a 70% improvement the year before. Continued investment is essential to delivering the reliability customers demand and deserve. Learn more: Building a stronger, more reliable electric grid for you



These investments are enhancing DTE's clean energy advancements. The upcoming filing also supports the completion of the conversion of the Belle River Power Plant from coal to natural gas as well as the development of the Trenton Channel Energy Center – expected to be the largest stand-along battery energy storage facility in the Great Lakes region when it is commissioned. Learn more: DTE CleanVision IRP: Roadmap to Net Zero by 2050



DTE remains focused on affordability. Since 2021, DTE's electric bill growth has been among the lowest in the country. Residential electric bills are in the first quartile nationally and remain below the state of Michigan, Great Lakes region and national averages. For more information about DTE's plans to build the energy grid of the future and the impact of our investment requests, visit https://www.dteenergy.com/future



No costs related to data centers are included in this investment request and data centers will not raise customer rates. Data centers—including the one DTE has been approved to support in Saline Township and the project under review in Van Buren Township – are governed by separate contracts and are required to pay the full cost of the infrastructure needed to serve them, ensuring other customers are protected. DTE customers will NOT subsidize data center rates. For more information, visit dteenergy.com/datacenterfacts

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.4 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, x.com/DTE_Energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

SOURCE DTE Energy