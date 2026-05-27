DTE Energy invests in Michigan-made battery storage systems, advancing clean energy goals and spurring billions in economic growth across the state

Utility announces agreement with LG Energy Solution Vertech for Holland, Mich.-manufactured batteries to support eight battery storage projects across the state

DETROIT, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DTE Energy today announced a $1.6 billion investment in Michigan's clean energy future, partnering with LG Energy Solution Vertech to develop Michigan-made battery energy storage systems across the state. The procurement agreement will support eight projects with battery systems delivered over a two-year period, generating an estimated $2.3 billion in total economic impact while creating good-paying jobs in Michigan, improving grid reliability and meeting the state's clean energy goals.

The eight energy storage projects will deliver 1.5 gigawatts or 6 gigawatt hours of battery storage, a critical technology that enhances grid reliability. The battery energy storage systems will store electricity during times of excess generation and distribute the power to customers as needed to meet peak periods of customer demand. This will reduce strain on the grid and decrease the need to start and stop generation as demand fluctuates.

"DTE is committed to building a bright future for Michigan," said Joi Harris, president and chief executive officer, DTE Energy. "By working with LG Energy Solution Vertech to bring more battery storage online through their Holland, Mich. manufacturing facility, we're keeping Michigan at the forefront of technology and economic opportunity – creating good-paying jobs in communities while driving responsible growth, improving reliability for our customers and investing in clean energy solutions."

DTE's commitment to responsible data center development is providing a significant boost to battery energy storage in the state, making the electric grid cleaner, more reliable and more resilient. DTE has identified the resources needed to reliably serve its new data center customers without compromising service for existing customers, while remaining in compliance with Michigan's Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) and Clean Energy Standard (CES). In the case of DTE's approved contract for the Oracle data center in Saline Township, the battery energy storage systems that Oracle is funding are, by themselves, sufficient to meet DTE's portion of the state's 2030 clean energy standard for battery storage.

The company's focus on supporting Michigan suppliers extends beyond this partnership. In 2025, DTE spent approximately $2.9 billion with Michigan-based businesses, reinforcing local supply chains, creating local jobs and supporting companies that are essential to building the state's energy infrastructure.

"Michigan is a key U.S. manufacturing region for our company, where many of our colleagues live and work," said Jaehong Park, chief executive officer and president, LG Energy Solution Vertech, the U.S. energy storage division of LG Energy Solution. "We're thrilled to work with DTE to bring Michigan-made energy storage to our communities. As more US-made energy storage projects are added to the energy grid, we're building opportunities for advanced roles in the state that support our national energy needs."

The battery storage projects will directly support 1,800 good-paying hourly and salaried jobs at LG Energy Solution's manufacturing plant in Holland, Mich. and more than 350 additional jobs across construction and operations, while also driving broader economic benefits for local communities.

This investment builds on DTE's continued progress in improving electric reliability, with the company investing nearly $4 billion in 2025 alone to improve infrastructure and generate cleaner energy for its customers. This ongoing investment led customers to experience the best reliability in nearly two decades in 2025.

Together, the DTE and LG Energy Solution Vertech agreement represents a significant step forward in building a more resilient, sustainable and economically vibrant Michigan.

"In today's energy-dense, high-data-need AI environment – more efficient energy production and data centers are critical infrastructure," said Sandy K. Baruah, President and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber. "I applaud DTE Energy and their partners for leading the way and for partnering with organizations like the Chamber to 're-set' the conversation about data centers and for our shared commitment to get this right. Michigan's prosperity depends on it."

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.4 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, x.com/DTE_Energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

About LG Energy Solution Vertech

LG Energy Solution Vertech is the U.S. energy storage division of LG Energy Solution. Via a single contract, the company delivers complete systems, long-term warranties, expert services, and advanced software. The combination of excellence in technology coupled with nearly two decades of energy storage experience makes LG Energy Solution Vertech a leader in the global energy storage market.

In 2022, LG Energy Solution purchased NEC Energy Solutions and established LG Energy Solution Vertech Inc. By vertically integrating the battery manufacturer and integrator, LG Energy Solution Vertech offers customers a uniquely streamlined experience and comprehensive support through a system-level contracting process. LG Energy Solution Vertech provides bankable, reliable, and comprehensive energy storage solutions as a lifetime energy storage partner.

SOURCE DTE Energy