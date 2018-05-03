DTE Energy issues second quarter dividend; offers investors "green" bond opportunity

DTE Electric also priced its inaugural offering of green bonds Tuesday. The $525 million in bonds will finance "green" investments, including low-carbon projects like renewable energy and energy efficiency. DTE is the fifth investment-grade energy company in the nation – and the first company in Michigan – to sell green bonds. Read the full news release at dteenergy.com/newsroom.

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric utility serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas utility serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE Energy portfolio includes non-utility energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading.

