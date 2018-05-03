DTE Energy issues second quarter dividend; offers investors "green" bond opportunity

DETROIT, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: DTE) -- The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $0.8825 per share dividend on its common stock payable July 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 18, 2018. This continues DTE Energy's consistent dividend history, having issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years.
DTE Electric also priced its inaugural offering of green bonds Tuesday. The $525 million in bonds will finance "green" investments, including low-carbon projects like renewable energy and energy efficiency. DTE is the fifth investment-grade energy company in the nation – and the first company in Michigan – to sell green bonds. Read the full news release at dteenergy.com/newsroom.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric utility serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas utility serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE Energy portfolio includes non-utility energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. Information about DTE Energy is available at dteenergy.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.
