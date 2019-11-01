DTE Energy names JoAnn Chávez senior vice president and chief legal officer

"Throughout her time at DTE, JoAnn has applied a strategic focus that has produced significant business value, and coupled with her experience and knowledge of DTE, makes her uniquely qualified for this role," said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and CEO. "JoAnn is a talented executive who embodies DTE's commitment to the communities we serve. Our robust succession planning process has more than prepared JoAnn for this role and I look forward to the many contributions she will make to DTE's success in the future." Chávez will report to Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and CEO.

In addition to her DTE accomplishments, Chávez is also a strong advocate for young people. She recently founded the Michigan Hispanic Collaborative, a Michigan non-profit, that focuses on economic equity and provides opportunities for first-generation Hispanic students, like herself, to graduate from college. The organization delivers culturally relevant programming for both students and parents to help bring coherence to the chaos of college access.

Chávez also sits on the Cristo Rey Network and the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute boards of directors; she is the past chairwoman of the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board of directors; and was recently appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to the State of Michigan Women's Commission.

DTE's current senior vice president and general counsel, Bruce Peterson, will retire from the company in January 2020. Peterson joined DTE in 2002 and has been responsible for leading the legal aﬀairs of DTE's regulated utilities and its non-utility businesses.

"Bruce has been a valued member of our executive team for the past 17 years; he's been a key advisor to all of DTE's leaders and our board of directors," said Norcia. "I thank Bruce for his wise counsel and wish him well in whatever new challenges he takes on in retirement."

