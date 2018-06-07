DTE Energy releases annual corporate citizenship report and debuts new website designed to highlight the company's efforts to be a force for growth and prosperity

Providing more than 650 youth summer jobs through DTE Energy Foundation support

Volunteering more than 57,000 hours to 567 nonprofits by 3,500 DTE employees in 2017

Sparking $120 million in neighborhood revitalization through the development of Beacon Park

Committing to reduce carbon emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050, prompting numerous peer companies to announce similar initiatives

This year, the company added a companion website, DTEImpact.com, to provide real-time reporting on DTE's corporate citizenship efforts. The website explores the company's numerous initiatives statewide and shares both performance data and reports.

"Our customers and those who follow DTE have told us that they appreciate DTE's comprehensive annual corporate citizenship report, but are also interested in following our efforts as they happen," says Nancy Moody, DTE vice president of Public Affairs. "The website provides the real-time reporting that our stakeholders have requested while the Highlights publication is a comprehensive look back at our efforts for the previous year. Together, these two communication channels provide a clear view into our commitment, goals and accomplishments."

In addition to DTEImpact.com, the company also launched two additional websites. DTEFoundation.com is the digital hub for the DTE Energy Foundation. The site offers an online grant portal, expanded content for nonprofit and community partners, as well as applicant information including Foundation priorities, timetables, and how to apply for grants. DTEBeaconPark.com highlights events at Detroit's newest public space, Beacon Park, which was developed by DTE and is programmed year-round with events ranging from headline concerts to recreational sports and family fun days.

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric utility serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas utility serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE Energy portfolio includes non-utility energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As one of Michigan's leading corporate citizens, DTE Energy is a force for growth and prosperity in the 450 Michigan communities it serves in a variety of ways, including philanthropy, volunteerism and economic progress. Information about DTE Energy is available at dteenergy.com, dteimpact.com, dtefoundation.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

