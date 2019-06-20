DTE Energy secures funds for two Michigan school districts to be among first with clean energy, electric school buses

DETROIT, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in Ann Arbor and Roseville public school districts will soon ride some of the first zero-emission electric school buses in Michigan, funded by $1.5 million in grants secured by DTE Energy.

DTE announced today that its partnership with Ann Arbor and Roseville schools was selected by the State of Michigan to receive funding for six Thomas Built "Jouley" Buses powered by Proterra, as well as equipment to charge them.

The Ann Arbor Public Schools will receive four buses and Roseville Community Schools will receive two buses. DTE will work with both districts to ensure the associated electric infrastructure is constructed to support the project. DTE also will partner with the schools to implement a vehicle-to-grid study, which will allow the utility to better understand the effects of battery storage technology.

"We're excited to help bring clean electric transportation to thousands of Michigan students," said Trevor F. Lauer, president and chief operating officer, DTE Electric. "This partnership and grant fits well with our commitment to advancing both STEM education and Michigan's clean energy future."

DTE has also joined with the Michigan Association of School Transportation to develop educational programs around the new buses. Students will see real-world applications of new innovations, such as the zero-emission electric technologies the buses employ, as part of their focus in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).



"This is of significant importance because it is aimed at removing harmful emissions that expose school-aged children who utilize bus transportation," said Debra Swartz, pollution prevention program analyst for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. "We feel this young population is particularly vulnerable in that respect."

"This is a progressive step forward for our schools and aligns nicely with our existing sustainability goals in the Ann Arbor community," said Marios Demetrious, assistant superintendent, Ann Arbor Public Schools. "We are thrilled to lead Michigan in the deployment of the latest transit technology for schools."

"We look forward to deploying these electric buses in our district," said John Kment, superintendent, Roseville Community Schools. "Not only will they help us reduce our carbon footprint, but they will also serve as great educational opportunities for our students. Our educators will use them to lead discussions on how we can all take steps to integrate cleaner energy into our daily lives."

Further information on DTE's commitment to building a clean energy future is available at journeyto80.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to being a force for good in the communities where it serves through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

