DTE Energy sets 2026 annual meeting date

DETROIT, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) Board of Directors today announced that its 2026 Annual Meeting of Common Stock Shareholders will be Thursday, May 7.

Shareholders of record at the close of business March 10, 2026, are eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders interested in proposing business from the floor or nominating a person for the position of director from the floor must give notice and certain information to the DTE Energy corporate secretary by the close of business on Jan. 8, 2026.

