DTE Energy to add 100 new jobs in Cass City

DETROIT, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DTE Energy, Michigan's largest energy company will open a customer call center at its North Area Energy Center, an electric operations facility in Cass City, Mich. The company will add more than 100 full-time positions in customer service; the new office will open in early spring of 2020.

The new call center will be an addition to DTE's existing Michigan-based call centers in the Detroit and Grand Rapids areas. It also reflects DTE's commitment to providing jobs to Michigan residents and locally-based support to its customers.

"I am delighted that DTE is expanding its presence in Cass City," said Debbie Powell, village manager for Cass City. "These jobs will offer great opportunities for our local workforce to build a long-term career with DTE, and spur economic growth in and around Cass City and the Thumb Region."

"The new call center in Cass City, with 100 new service representatives will enable us to improve our response time, answering calls quicker and solving problems sooner, said Hank Campbell, director, Call Center Operations. "Additionally, we are pleased to offer new career opportunities in the Cass City area."

DTE will begin hiring and training employees in waves this fall and continue hiring into next year as needed until the center is fully staffed. Postings for these positions can be found at https://careers.dteenergy.com/.

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

