DTE named one of the top 50 community-minded companies by Points of Light for record-breaking volunteerism and neighborhood transformation efforts

The Civic 50 sets the standard for corporate civic engagement and creates a roadmap for companies seeking to best use their time, talent and resources to improve the quality of life in the communities where they do business. The Civic 50 survey helps companies become more active leaders in the Corporate Social Responsibility field by providing valuable benchmarking data to better understand and grow their community impact.

"DTE is committed to serving with our energy and transforming the communities where we live and serve through our team's volunteerism efforts, neighborhood revitalization, and workforce development programs," said Nancy Moody, vice president of Public Affairs at DTE. "The Civic 50 evaluates how companies create strategies that translate good intentions into sound business practices, and we're proud to be recognized through our investment, integration, and most importantly, impact."

By identifying and celebrating the practices of the most community-minded companies in the nation, Points of Light is lighting a path for business leaders and corporate responsibility practitioners who want to help their organizations translate good intentions into sound business practices.

"Businesses are an important driver of social good in communities through the power and passion of employees and strategic investment in causes that matter," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO of Points of Light. "Companies like DTE are powerful examples of how companies can build and sustain purpose in their brands."

The Civic 50 survey was administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

To learn more about DTE's work to be a force for growth, visit DTEImpact.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in more than 200 cities and partnerships with thousands of non-profits and corporations, Points of Light engages four million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

