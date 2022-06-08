DTEN Announces Exclusive New DTEN Inclusiview, Adding To Ongoing Commitment To Collaboration Equity

"Creating collaboration equity in the hybrid workplace is an intrinsic part of DTEN's mission." Tweet this

DTEN Inclusiview works exclusively with the all-in-one DTEN ME Pro. With the device's smart three-camera array, DTEN Inclusiview utilizes both auto framing and smart framing to locate meeting participants and place each into a unique portrait view. The result is a more equitable meeting.

"Creating collaboration equity in the hybrid workplace is an intrinsic part of DTEN's mission," continues Corteville. "The first half of 2022 saw DTEN reach important milestones – and there is much more to come this year."

Corteville detailed several recent DTEN achievements in collaboration equity: features such as Zoom Smart Gallery on the award-winning DTEN D7; the upcoming release of DTEN ONboard, offering remote and in-office participants equal access to the new Zoom Whiteboard; and the DTEN Mate, the wireless Zoom Rooms controller keeping meeting leaders fully visible while managing logistics.

DTEN Inclusiview will be available to all DTEN ME Pro users later this summer via a simple firmware update.

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes, and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality, and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

SOURCE DTEN