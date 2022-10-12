DTEN Announces Intention to Certify Devices for Microsoft Teams

"Signature DTEN experience" will soon be available to Microsoft Teams users worldwide.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a leading provider of video-first, touch-enabled conferencing solutions, announces intention to pursue Certified for Microsoft Teams designation on its most-popular collaboration devices. Certification for Microsoft Teams will help DTEN to meet the fast-growing demand for high-quality, immersive video conferencing resources worldwide, including more than 270 million Microsoft Teams users.

"As DTEN solutions are increasingly more recognized in the marketplace, demand has steadily grown for cross-platform solutions," says Wei Liu, the company's founder and CEO. "To better serve our customers and advance solutions for the hybrid workplace, we are entering the process to certify select DTEN devices for Microsoft Teams."

More than ever, customers are requiring their technology to be flexible to meet the needs of hybrid work and learning. Certified for Microsoft Teams ensures DTEN as a single vendor provider of hardware, support, and device management optimized with the customer's software collaboration platform of choice.

DTEN is currently in the process of pursuing Microsoft Teams certification for the upcoming D7X 55" All-in-One Android device for Teams Rooms on Android and will seek Teams Rooms certification for Windows® certification for Teams Rooms on Windows®, as well as for Teams display devices.

DTEN is known in the marketplace for delivering high-quality, video-first solutions, recognized for all-in-one designs and intuitive experiences. Touch-enabled capabilities and AI-enhancement technology further elevate the user experience. The company's innovations have recently been recognized with international and industry awards, including Good Design, RedDot, AV Nation, Enterprise Connect, and UC Today.

"DTEN is built on the fundamental idea that collaboration should always be natural, immersive and meaningful," Liu concludes. "We are pleased our signature DTEN experience will be available to more users than ever."

More information is available at https://bit.ly/3CpQEWH.

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes, and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality, and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; find more at www.DTEN.com .

For more information, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

SOURCE DTEN