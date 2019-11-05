DTEN Makes Giant Leap Forward In Video Conferencing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN introduces a breakthrough business model for purchasing video conference solutions, combining hardware, software and support into a service subscription. DTEN Orbit Service is now available with new product lines DTEN ON and DTEN GO.

"We're revolutionizing video-first unified communications." said the company's CMO Peter Yaskowitz, during the product announcements at Zoomtopia, the annual Zoom user conference. "DTEN Orbit Service makes video conferencing available to every business: readily affordable, easily accessible and completely worry-free."

DTEN ORBIT SERVICE

Everything required for collaborative video conferencing is included with DTEN Orbit Service. Customers receive DTEN's award-winning display panels, pre-configured with Zoom Room software and backed by ongoing professional support, including asset management, 24/7 help, 30-minute response time and remote maintenance.

As a subscription, DTEN Orbit Service requires no down payments, offers flexible payment options and may be cancelled at any time.

DTEN ON

Introduction of the new DTEN ON service subscription was a key part of DTEN's presentation at Zoomtopia. Building from the success of the company's best-selling D7 series, DTEN ON provides all-in-one video conferencing, content sharing and digital whiteboarding. Preconfigured to provide frictionless Zoom Room deployment and with DTEN Orbit Service, video display panels are available in multiple sizes: 55-inch, 75-inch, 55-inch dual screens and 75-inch dual screens.

DTEN ON is available for as low as $149 per month; pricing is even lower for customers selecting multi-year commitments, with options starting at $79 per month.

A smaller DTEN ON was also previewed, designed especially for phone rooms, individual workspaces and home offices. With a convenient 27-inch screen, three cameras and multiple microphone arrays, this display panel is available for direct purchase at a budget-friendly $599.

DTEN GO

Another service subscription announced was DTEN GO, designed to work with existing display panels. The easily-installed hardware is pre-configured for Zoom Room deployment and equipped with three cameras, ten microphone arrays and an easy-to-use, integrated control tablet. DTEN's Orbit Service is included.

DTEN GO is available for $79 per month and as low as $39 month with a multi-year commitment.

ADDITIONAL PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS

DTEN also previewed a new interactive whiteboard to enhance collaboration in existing Zoom Rooms. Serving as a companion to existing appliances, the whiteboard provides additional space for content sharing and whiteboarding, and includes a camera and microphone.

"Response to DTEN's new product lines was overwhelming at Zoomtopia," noted Yaskowitz. "Video conference users and IT professionals alike were blown away by our combination of high quality, low pricing and reliable support."

DTEN products previewed at the conference may be pre-ordered and will begin shipping first quarter 2020. For specifications and pricing information, contact DTEN sales by telephone at 1.866.936.3836 or email at sales@DTEN.com.

About DTEN:

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through unified video-first communications subscription services and ground-breaking hardware. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly becoming a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one-click connectivity and affordable pricing plans. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and may be found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global/.

For more information, contact Steve McKenzie, Troposphere, at 773.388.6000 pr@dten.com.

SOURCE DTEN

Related Links

dten.com

