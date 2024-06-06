DTEN Showcases Latest Video Conferencing Solutions for Hybrid Work at InfoComm 2024

DTEN will showcase its latest innovations and comprehensive portfolio of All-in-One video conferencing solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms at InfoComm 2024, booth C6211 in the Central Hall.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN (booth C6211), a leading provider of video conferencing and collaboration solutions, will unveil new innovations at InfoComm 2024, taking place June 12-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DTEN Vue Pro Camera System for Android Debuts

Join DTEN at InfoComm 2024 for innovative solutions for hybrid work.

Making its debut at InfoComm 2024, DTEN's innovative Vue Pro camera system is now available for DTEN D7X Android 55" and 75" systems. Unique in its class, DTEN Vue Pro is a set of professional 4K cameras cleverly designed to capture in-room participants at eye level.

Unlike traditional PTZ cameras designed to capture an entire space with a single lens, DTEN Vue Pro employs advanced smart framing AI to operate multiple lenses simultaneously, capturing every participant clearly and in crisp resolution, regardless of distance from the front of the room system. Additionally, DTEN Vue Pro delivers up to 160 degrees of camera coverage, free of common PTZ-camera related issues such as jerky camera movements and "fisheye" visual distortions of the picture plane.

DTEN Small Room Solution with DTEN Bar Now Microsoft Teams Rooms Certified

Attendees can also explore the recently announced DTEN Small Room Solution, featuring the DTEN Bar with DTEN Mate, now certified for Microsoft Teams. This solution delivers advanced AI-powered audiovisuals, along with user-friendly deployment, management, and adaptability for various room configurations. The center camera can be mounted horizontally or vertically for optimal use in rooms up to 15ft x 15ft (4.5m x 4.5m). Additionally, the DTEN Small Room Solution is BYOD-compatible and certified for both Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams.

Extensive Portfolio on Display

DTEN will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of video conferencing solutions, including powerful all-in-one devices, advanced camera options, and digital signage solutions. The company will also demonstrate DTEN Orbit, a remote monitoring and management platform designed to streamline customer service.

"We are excited to share DTEN's innovative, high-quality solutions at InfoComm," said Nia Celestin, Head of Marketing at DTEN. "Our new offerings cater to Microsoft Teams Rooms users, provide advanced camera solutions for the D7X Android system, and introduce DTEN Orbit for enhanced customer service. With this extensive portfolio, DTEN remains a leader in hybrid work solutions, offering flexibility, scalability, and extensibility for video conferencing rooms of all sizes."

For more information about DTEN's participation at InfoComm 2024 and its innovative video collaboration solutions, visit booth C6211 at the Expo.

About DTEN:

DTEN is a leading provider of innovative video collaboration solutions, dedicated to empowering organizations worldwide with cutting-edge technology to foster seamless communication and collaboration in today's dynamic work environment. With a commitment to simplicity, performance, and innovation, DTEN delivers transformative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

For press inquiries and further information, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE DTEN