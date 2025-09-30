dōTERRA Global Convention Unites Thousands and Debuts New Innovations in Wellness

Annual convention raised thousands for charity and celebrated launch of four new products

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA welcomed more than 10,000 attendees both in person and online to its Global Convention 2025, held September 18-20 in Salt Lake City. Centered on a theme of empowerment, the convention featured world-renowned speaker and best-selling author Mel Robbins as keynote. Wellness Advocates left the event inspired, connected, and energized to continue sharing wellness in their communities.

During the convention, dōTERRA unveiled four innovative new products set to launch to the public on October 1, 2025:

RevitaZen+™ Advanced Organ Detoxification Complex: An advanced daily supplement that supports the liver, kidneys, and colon, the body's key detoxification organs.* Each dual-chamber capsule delivers clinically studied botanicals and CPTG® essential oils, working synergistically to promote gentle, effective, and daily detoxification.*





"Our convention is about more than products, it's about community and empowerment," said Maquel Shaw, Executive Vice President of Marketing at dōTERRA. "We are thrilled to introduce these innovative new offerings and gather with our Wellness Advocates in Salt Lake City, where we celebrated their impact and looked ahead to the future of wellness."

The convention also featured breakout education sessions, hands-on product experiences, and a free community Open House at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Thousands of guests explored essential oils and experienced dōTERRA's latest innovations. In The Lab, attendees participated in product innovation firsthand and created a custom product to take home.

Over 850 participants also assembled nearly 20,000 hygiene relief kits to distribute in times of crisis. During the Friday morning general session, attendees raised more than $20,000 for Rising Star Outreach through a live donating experience—an amount generously matched by dōTERRA.

In addition, dōTERRA announced that its 2026 Global Convention will take place in Orlando, Florida, September 23-26, 2026—the first time in the company's history that the annual event will be held outside of Salt Lake City.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its new Wellness Made Simple program—dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation—the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at www.dōTERRA.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

