dōTERRA Highlights Natural Ways to Reset After a Busy Summer

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, the global leader in essential oils and natural wellness products, is sharing its post-summer reset essentials to help you wind down, stay well, and show up feeling your best as the season shifts. Whether the focus is on easing kids back into a school schedule or reclaiming a daily routine, dōTERRA offers natural tools to help make the transition feel effortless.

doTERRA Castor Oil Pack

A Self-Care Staple, Reimagined: dōTERRA's new, limited-edition Castor Oil Pack brings a generations-old wellness ritual into the modern routine. Designed to be used with dōTERRA's Castor Oil, the reusable pack secures comfortably over the abdomen with an adjustable strap, making it easy to build a consistent, calming practice into any end-of-day routine.

Tension, Meet Your Match: Back to routine means back to deadlines, early mornings, and the everyday pressures that summer temporarily pushed aside. PastTense Stick + Sweet Gum is a mess-free, easy-to-use stick that can be applied directly to the forehead, temples, and back of the neck to provide soothing comfort.

Back to School, Back to Germs: With kids back in the classroom, immune support becomes a daily priority. Free of harsh chemicals and made with CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils, the dōTERRA On Guard product line offers a full range of natural immune support products for the whole family that parents can feel confident reaching for every day. Standouts in the lineup include the On Guard Sanitizing Mist and Gel: easy, on-the-go solutions for keeping little hands clean and germ-free throughout the school day.

An Evening Wind Down: As the days grow shorter and routines become more structured, winding down intentionally each evening can help set the tone for restful sleep. dōTERRA Serenity® Essential Oil, diffused through the Laluz Diffuser, creates a calming atmosphere that signals to the body it's time to rest. With an eight-hour runtime, three ambient light settings, and a sleek design that complements any space, the Laluz is as functional as it is beautiful — the perfect addition to any bedroom or living space.

"At dōTERRA, we see the transition out of summer as an opportunity to return to simple, supportive wellness rituals," said Maquel Shaw, EVP of Marketing and Product. "From sleep and stress support to everyday immune care, our products are designed to help people rebuild routines in a way that feels natural, not complicated. This line-up reflects our belief that small, consistent habits can make a meaningful difference as life gets busier again."

The full range of dōTERRA essentials is available now at www.doterra.com, because the best way to end a great summer is to embrace an intentional routine for fall.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its Wellness Made Simple program, dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at doTERRA.com.

SOURCE doTERRA International, LLC