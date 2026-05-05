dōTERRA Makes Year-Round Sun Protection Feel as Good as It Is Essential

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, the global leader in essential oils and natural wellness products, is highlighting its beloved dōTERRA sun collection this summer — a comprehensive line of mineral-based sun care products formulated with thoughtfully selected ingredients and CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils. From beach days and backyard barbecues to everyday outdoor moments, dōTERRA sun helps make sun protection simple all summer long.

Taking care of your skin is one of the simplest ways to show up for yourself every day. Powered by non-nano zinc oxide, which physically blocks UVA and UVB rays rather than absorbing into the skin, the dōTERRA sun line delivers effective protection without harmful ingredients. And because sun protection extends well beyond the summer months when it's most top of mind, each product is formulated for daily use and is vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, reef-safe, and free from parabens, phthalates, oxybenzone, and synthetic fragrances.

The dōTERRA sun collection offers a full lineup of clean, natural protection, so everyone in the family can find their perfect fit:

dōTERRA is also welcoming back the sun Travel Essentials: a limited-time collection of travel-friendly sun care products designed to fit easily into a carry-on, beach bag, or gym bag. Whether heading on vacation or simply spending a long day out in the sun, the Travel Essentials makes it easy to stay protected on-the-go.

"Sun protection is one of the most important things you can do for your skin, and the best sunscreen is one you will consistently enjoy using," said Dr. Russell Osguthorpe, MD, chief medical officer at dōTERRA. "dōTERRA sun reflects that philosophy, making daily protection effortless with broad-spectrum UVA and UVB coverage paired with skin-nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, evodia, and CPTG® essential oils."

To shop the dōTERRA sun collection and explore the full line of natural wellness products, visit www.doterra.com.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its new Wellness Made Simple program—dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation—the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at doTERRA.com.

SOURCE doTERRA International, LLC