dōTERRA Recognized for Sustainable Sourcing of Birch Essential Oil Earns 2023 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA has been recognized as a winner of the 2023 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for producing the first-ever 100% pure Birch essential oil as well as its work surrounding sustainable birch sourcing. This is the second time dōTERRA has been recognized for its sustainability efforts by SEAL Awards, which celebrates companies who make measurable contributions to Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership.

2023 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award
While there are several products on the market that claim to be pure Birch essential oil, an in-depth authentication and market survey of Birch oil conducted by the dōTERRA science team revealed that none of those products contained Birch essential oil. To offer pure Birch essential oil to customers, dōTERRA underwent a nearly decade-long process to produce the oil at scale. Today, dōTERRA Birch essential oil is produced by utilizing the entirety of the birch tree from the region's existing sustainable lumber industry. In just the month of March 2023, dōTERRA:

  • Repurposed 174,180 kgs (about 384,000 lbs) of bark that would have otherwise been wasted
  • Rerouted 3,483,600 kgs (about 7,680,014 lbs) of total timber to be stripped of bark for pure essential oil before going to mulchers and pulp companies
  • Utilized 100% of every smaller diameter tree harvested for distillation of pure Birch essential oil
  • Harvested from approximately 1,000 acres of forest land using sustainable forest logging methods

"In the lumber industry, birch is considered a low-value tree that also slows forest regeneration," said Tim Valentiner, dōTERRA VP of Global Strategic Sourcing. "Lumber companies end up removing and disposing of birch trees to create healthier forests. dōTERRA has tapped into that process by taking the bark from the removed trees before they continue to processing. This initiative not only provides the first ever pure Birch essential oil to the aromatherapy and essential oils market worldwide, it also helps protect and preserve the region's forests."

The SEAL Business Sustainability Awards honor corporate leadership, innovation and commitment to sustainable business practices. This year's honorees ranged from global brands to high-growth startups. A complete list of this year's winners is available at SealAwards.com

dōTERRA's 100% pure Birch essential oil will be available for purchase later this year at www.doterra.com.

