dōTERRA Spotlights Lavender as a Go-To for Springtime Balance and Calm

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, the global leader in essential oils and wellness products, is inviting you to embrace a moment of calm this spring with Lavender Essential Oil, one of the world's most recognized and time-tested natural wellness tools.

As spring signals a season of renewal, more people are turning their focus to restoring balance and prioritizing personal well-being amid the demands of modern life. To support this shift, dōTERRA is highlighting a time-honored botanical that has promoted a sense of calm for over 2,500 years. From ancient Egyptian traditions to today's aromatherapy practices, lavender remains one of the most versatile and beloved botanicals in the world.

Contemporary scientific investigation has shed new light on lavender's traditional applications, with researchers worldwide validating what people have experienced for centuries. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee on Herbal Medicinal Products (HMPC) officially recognizes lavender oil's traditional use and has established modern quality and safety standards, while clinical research continues to affirm the beneficial results of lavender aromatherapy.

Easy ways to incorporate dōTERRA Lavender Essential Oil into a daily wellness routine include:

Aromatic use: Diffuse a few drops in an ultrasonic diffuser to fill any room with a clean, calming scent that creates a peaceful and relaxing environment throughout the day.

Diffuse a few drops in an ultrasonic diffuser to fill any room with a clean, calming scent that creates a peaceful and relaxing environment throughout the day. Topical use: Dilute with a carrier oil such as coconut or jojoba oil and apply to the wrists, neck, or bottoms of feet as part of a grounding morning or evening ritual.

Dilute with a carrier oil such as coconut or jojoba oil and apply to the wrists, neck, or bottoms of feet as part of a grounding morning or evening ritual. DIY home uses: Add to homemade linen sprays, bath salts, or natural cleaning solutions to bring a fresh, soothing fragrance into everyday spaces.

"Lavender is often where many wellness journeys begin," said Samantha Lewis, Senior Product Manager for Essential Oils & Diffusers at dōTERRA. "Its versatility is unmatched – you can reach for a single bottle to support your wellness lifestyle, enhance your space, and elevate your daily rituals all at once. It's a powerful reminder that caring for yourself doesn't have to be complicated; sometimes, it starts with just one simple, intentional choice."

dōTERRA Lavender Essential Oil is CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade®, meaning every batch is rigorously tested to ensure purity, potency, and safety. It is sourced through dōTERRA's Co-Impact Sourcing model, supporting lavender farmers and their communities around the world. As dōTERRA's Product of the Month this April, Wellness Advocates can also receive a free Lavender 5 mL with a Foundational Wellness Bundle purchase. To learn more about dōTERRA Lavender Essential Oil and explore how it can support your natural wellness routine, visit www.doterra.com.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its new Wellness Made Simple program—dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation—the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at doTERRA.com.

SOURCE doTERRA International, LLC