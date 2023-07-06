dōTERRA Welcomes Jeff Singer as New Chief Operating Officer

Experienced global leader joins dōTERRA executive team

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, an integrative health and wellness company and world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Singer as the new Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Jeff will join dōTERRA's Executive Council and oversee company operations in supporting the company's mission to share the highest-quality essential oils with the world as they triple their impact by 2030.

"With over two decades of experience in senior management and executive roles, Jeff brings invaluable experience to support dōTERRA's strategic mission and vision for the company," stated Corey Lindley, dōTERRA Chief Executive Officer. "Jeff will be instrumental in building upon dōTERRA's strong foundation and increasing our operational capacity as we triple our business."

Singer spent over 20 years in leadership capacities for brands such as NASDAQ and SAP, living on the East Coast of the United States and in the Middle East. "I'm eager to join the world's leader in global aromatherapy and wellness to continue its pursuit of operational excellence in current markets and as it expands into new markets," said Jeff Singer. "It's clear that the company's leadership and their Wellness Advocates have worked hard to establish the company as one of the fastest-growing direct selling companies in the world and I look forward to serving alongside them."

Singer also worked as Group CEO at YBA Kanoo, one of the largest family companies in the Middle East. Before then, he served as CEO at both Nasdaq Dubai and then at the Dubai International Financial Center (the DIFC). "Jeff's sales experience at SAP, operational experience in setting up NASDAQ in Dubai and leadership experience with a large privately held company will be a great strength to our Executive Team as we increase our discipline and focus in achieving our goals as a privately-held company," said Lindley. 

Jeff earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a BS in International Finance from Brigham Young University.

