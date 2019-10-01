Dtex Systems Added to the Department of Homeland Security's Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program's Approved Products List

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dtex Systems, the leader in insider threat intelligence and detection, today announced that its solution has been approved to deliver critical cyber capabilities in support of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program. The Dtex Enterprise User Intelligence Platform provides modern user activity monitoring that addresses the security risks facing today's organizations and is now available on the CDM Approved Products List to Federal, state, and local government agencies through the GSA schedule of Dtex Systems' public sector distributor, Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Increased connectivity and advancing technology puts data at risk at the hands of malicious, negligent and unauthorized users, making Insider Threats a rising concern among both private and public sector organizations. Dtex's modern user activity monitoring solution delivers the comprehensive, endpoint-based visibility needed to detect and investigate these threats.

With placement on the APL, Dtex is now uniquely positioned to protect both classified and unclassified networks against Insider Threats. Dtex provides:

User activity data from the endpoint that captures the full audit trail of insider activity

The ability to quickly identify abnormal or suspicious activity

Lightweight visibility that can be deployed without removing other agents and scaled across the full organization

Insights that allow organizations to effectively detect insider threats such as data exfiltration, credential theft, sabotage and additional behaviors

"It is becoming abundantly clear that insider threats are a growing problem and the subject of increased mindshare in the public sector, and we are thrilled that our new placement on the APL gives Dtex greater opportunity to protect Federal networks from this threat," said David Wilcox, Dtex VP of Federal. "Our modern user activity monitoring solution is unique in its ability to protect sensitive data from insider threats, and we look forward to equipping more government agencies with Dtex's innovative visibility, intelligence, and detection capabilities."

"Dtex Systems' addition to the Approved Products List is a great boost to our cybersecurity portfolio available through the CDM Program," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "We are proud to continue supporting the Federal government's initiatives to secure their networks and look forward to working with our solutions providers and reseller partners to expand our CDM offerings with new and innovative tools."

Dtex Systems is available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y, NASA SEWP contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, additional state and local contracts, and cooperative purchasing agreements.

For more information about the Dtex and the company's modern user activity monitoring solution, visit www.dtexsystems.com. For more information about how Dtex helps Federal organizations, download the full solution overview whitepaper at www.dtexsystems.com/dtex-and-federal-solution-overview.

About Dtex Systems

Dtex provides organizations across the globe with the complete, user-focused visibility needed to strengthen enterprise security posture and more effectively manage insider threats. Dtex's Enterprise User Intelligence combines high-fidelity user activity data with machine learning and advanced analytics to pinpoint anomalies in real time, elevate areas of risk, generate actionable insights, and provide answers quickly. Collecting only the lightweight data needed to identify risky behaviors, Dtex can be deployed and scaled quickly with no impact on network, endpoint or human performance. Patented features protect user privacy.

Organizations spanning the Fortune 500, government agencies, leading banks, and SMBs use Dtex to gain visibility over hundreds of thousands of users and their endpoints to reduce the risk of data breaches, ransomware, espionage, and IP theft. Investors include Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture partners. The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Williams Formula 1 Racing, and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer are among customers using Dtex to reduce insider threat risk. https://www.dtexsystems.com/

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Dtex Systems, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

