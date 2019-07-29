Dtex Systems Earns U.S. Department of Defense Authority to Operate

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dtex Systems, the leader in insider threat intelligence and detection, today announced the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has granted Authority to Operate (ATO) to the company's modern user activity monitoring solution. The DoD authorization allows Dtex's critical insider threat detection and management capabilities to be deployed across DoD system networks in the U.S. and globally.

Earning this distinction requires that the Dtex solution meet or exceed the DoD's stringent cybersecurity thresholds and incorporates measures to minimize cyber risk, a requirement of the Federal Government's Risk Management Framework (RMF). The RMF was developed by the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) to help the DoD and Federal agencies manage pressing cybersecurity threats — such as insider threats — more efficiently and effectively.

"This is a noteworthy milestone for the company, as we are deeply committed to supporting the Federal Government in their mission to ensure the confidentiality, availability and integrity of federal information and information systems," said Bill Ronca, SVP of Worldwide Sales at Dtex. "We look forward to equipping government organizations with our modern user activity monitoring capabilities and empowering them to protect sensitive, mission-critical data from insider threats."

As workplace connectivity increases and the number of endpoints and users multiplies alongside, sensitive data becomes more vulnerable to access and misuse by careless, malicious or unauthorized users. To help minimize this risk, Dtex's modern user activity monitoring solution delivers the complete, endpoint-based visibility needed to pinpoint all types of insider threats.

More specifically, Dtex will provide Federal Government organizations with:

User activity data enriched with machine learning and behavioral models to provide actionable insights

The ability to proactively highlight the highest areas of risk and quickly identify abnormal or suspicious activity

Lightweight data collection that can be deployed without removing other endpoint agents and scaled organization-wide without negative performance impact

For more information about the Dtex and the company's modern user activity monitoring solution, visit www.dtexsystems.com. For more information about how Dtex helps federal organizations, download the full solution overview whitepaper at www.dtexsystems.com/dtex-and-federal-solution-overview.

About Dtex Systems

Dtex provides organizations across the globe with the complete, user-focused visibility needed to strengthen enterprise security posture and more effectively manage insider threats. Dtex's Enterprise User Intelligence combines high-fidelity user activity data with machine learning and advanced analytics to pinpoint anomalies in real time, elevate areas of risk, generate actionable insights, and provide answers quickly. Collecting only the lightweight data needed to identify risky behaviors, Dtex can be deployed and scaled quickly with no impact on network, endpoint or human performance. Patented features protect user privacy and ensure compliance. Organizations spanning the Fortune 500, government agencies, leading banks, and SMBs use Dtex to gain visibility over hundreds of thousands of users and their endpoints to reduce the risk of data breaches, ransomware, espionage, and IP theft. Investors include Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture partners. The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Williams Formula 1 Racing, and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer are among customers using Dtex to reduce insider threat risk. https://www.dtexsystems.com/

