DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Announces Dividends

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, 2019, the Board of Directors of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE: DTF) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., authorized the payment of dividends on the Fund's common stock as follows:

Cents Per Share

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date




4.0

January 14, 2020

January 15, 2020

January 31, 2020




4.0

February 14, 2020

February 18, 2020

February 28, 2020




4.0

March 13, 2020

March 16, 2020

March 31, 2020

About the Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital.  The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations.  For more information, visit www.dpimc.com/dtf or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 40 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs).  For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Duff & Phelps is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with $104.1 billion under management as of September 30, 2019.  Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand.  Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

