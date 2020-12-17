DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Announces Dividends

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 17, 2020, the Board of Directors of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE: DTF) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., authorized the payment of dividends on the Fund's common stock as follows:

Cents Per Share Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date 4.0 January 14, 2021 January 15, 2021 January 29, 2021 4.0 February 12, 2021 February 16, 2021 February 26, 2021 4.0 March 12, 2021 March 15, 2021 March 31, 2021

About the Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations. For more information, visit www.dpimc.com/dtf or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 40 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Duff & Phelps is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with $116.5 billion under management as of September 30, 2020. Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

