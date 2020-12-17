DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Announces Dividends

News provided by

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc.

Dec 17, 2020, 19:19 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 17, 2020, the Board of Directors of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE: DTF) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., authorized the payment of dividends on the Fund's common stock as follows:

Cents Per Share

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

4.0

January 14, 2021

January 15, 2021

January 29, 2021

4.0

February 12, 2021

February 16, 2021

February 26, 2021

4.0

March 12, 2021

March 15, 2021

March 31, 2021

About the Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital.  The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations.  For more information, visit www.dpimc.com/dtf or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 40 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs).  For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Duff & Phelps is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with $116.5 billion under management as of September 30, 2020.  Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand.  Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

SOURCE DTF Tax-Free Income Inc.

Also from this source

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Commences Tender Offer...

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Announces Board Approval For Tender...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics