DTiQ Launches Enhanced Video Analytics Capabilities

BOSTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DTiQ today announced Enhanced Video Analytics for customers in the restaurant and retail industries. With Enhanced Video Analytics, DTiQ clients will be able to monitor the customer experience across various real-time dimensions, including: customer count, traffic heatmapping, speed of service, combined video/audio analytics, POS station interaction analysis (counter, kiosk, drive-thru), customer abandonment, custom analytics and more.

Enhanced Video Analytics provides real-time alerts and historic/forecast trend reports to inform employees, store management and corporate leadership when their key performance indicators are being met—and when they're not—so the right decisions can be made to increase operational efficiency. Initial deployments are being used to inform:

Staffing and scheduling

Merchandising (store layout and displays)

Employee coaching and incentives

Inventory and operational programs

Speed of service optimization (in-store, mobile pick-up, drive-thru)

"Enhanced Video Analytics will revolutionize how restaurant and retail operators make decisions," says Zach Zoulias, VP of Product Management for DTiQ. "It measures the customer experience from entry to check-out, highlighting what needs to change to positively impact the business without overwhelming operators with unstructured data."

It is available to select DTiQ customers today, and will be an option available to all customers as of July 15 of this year. For more information, visit https://www.dtiq.com/products/intelligent-video/

Story Highlights

DTiQ clients will be able to improve the customer experience with advanced video algorithms that measure customer interactions, gauge employee effectiveness and further loss prevention

Enhanced Video Analytics capabilities work with existing video infrastructure, providing these insights at a total cost of ownership that is unmatched for restaurant and retail store operators

The analytics can feed directly in to DTiQ's industry leading SmartAudit program, wherein DTiQ's trained experts capture evidence of, and isolate triggers for, meaningful policy exceptions

About DTiQ

DTiQ improves how restaurants and retail locations are managed. It is the world's leading provider of intelligent video-based surveillance and loss prevention services; combining state-of-the-art surveillance equipment with advanced, cloud-based analytics and managed services. DTiQ has been in business for over 20 years, enhancing over 8 million consumer experiences daily, while protecting trillions of dollars of assets. DTiQ has over 45,000 customers including corporations and/or franchisees such as Adidas, Burger King, Charming Charlie, Dairy Queen, Golf Town, Hard Rock Café, KFC, McDonald's, Pandora, Subway, Swarovski, Taco Bell, US Polo, Vineyard Vines and Yankee Candle. For more information, visit www.DTiQ.com

