DTiQ Receives Supplier Partner Award from SSP America

DTiQ improves how restaurants and retail locations are managed. DTiQ combines intelligent video, advanced analytics and expert services to deliver an unparalleled performance improvement solution to over 45,000 customers in the retail, restaurant, and convenience store industries. DTiQ is helping SSP America measure the real customer experience, identify which employees are engaged and deliver loss prevention services at each of its locations.

Garth Gasse, SSP America's Director of Loss Prevention commented, "SSP America is experiencing tremendous and ongoing year-over-year growth. This growth requires skilled partners like DTiQ willing to invest the effort to gain a deep understanding of our business needs in order to perform in this fast-paced environment. With this award we salute the entire DTiQ team for their passion for our business and service-focused spirit."

"At DTiQ we partner with our customers, helping them to gain a true understanding of what is happening in each of their locations. DTiQ cuts through the clutter – bringing the key metrics that matter to the individual location managers. We continually monitor employees and store environments – delivering actionable insights and saving our customers thousands of dollars," said Mike Coffey, CEO of DTiQ. "We are honored and humbled to receive The Supplier Partner Award from SSP America, as it recognizes our commitment to making a difference for them every day."



About DTiQ

DTiQ improves how restaurants and retail locations are managed. It is the world's leading provider of intelligent video-based surveillance and loss prevention services; combining state-of-the-art surveillance equipment with advanced, cloud-based analytics and expert services. DTiQ has been in business for over 20 years, enhancing over 8 million consumer experiences daily, while protecting trillions of dollars of assets. DTiQ has over 45,000 customers including corporations and/or franchisees such as Adidas, Burger King, Charming Charlie, Dairy Queen, Golf Town, Hard Rock Café, KFC, McDonald's, Pandora, Subway, Swarovski, Taco Bell, US Polo, Vineyard Vines and Yankee Candle. For more information, visit www.DTiQ.com.

SOURCE DTiQ

Related Links

http://www.DTiQ.com

