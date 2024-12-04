DTJ DESIGN's Experience Innovation Summit Explores Cutting-Edge Ideas for Community Amenities

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23rd, 2024, DTJ DESIGN, Inc. gathered the nation's top community developers, builders, designers, and amenity consultants in Austin, Texas, to their Experience Innovation summit for a deep dive into the future of residential amenities.

Experience Innovation is DTJ DESIGN's annual roundtable summit, bringing together industry leaders to address complex challenges and develop innovative solutions. As a follow-up to last year's topic of Attainable Housing, this year's summit explored cutting-edge concepts for residential amenities—recreational and social-use spaces thoughtfully integrated into residential developments, enhancing quality of life.

"This is our second year of Experience Innovation. This is a perfect opportunity to challenge the conventional approach, because we're on the verge of something exciting and new in the world of amenities," said Brian Ryckman, Partner and Director of Planning, DTJ DESIGN.

"It's easy to keep pace with the status quo, but we're here to push the envelope," said Chris Moore, Partner, CEO, DTJ DESIGN, and Moderator of the Experience Innovation series, as part of his opening keynote.

The day was filled with group discussion and key breakout sessions around topics such as:

What drives early decision-making, and how can we course-correct?

How can we turn amenities into revenue generators?

How are we measuring return on investment on amenities?

"We really wanted to get people from different perspectives, different environments, (and) different regions to come together to challenge how we do things," Moore added in a later reflection on the event.

The full list of roundtable participants included:

Brian Ryckman , DTJ DESIGN

, DTJ DESIGN Carson Trainer , Chesmar Homes

, Chesmar Homes Chad Millis , Millis Development & Construction

, Millis Development & Construction Chris Griebe , Arch Amenities Group

, Arch Amenities Group Chris Moore , DTJ DESIGN

, DTJ DESIGN Dave Ignatew , DTJ DESIGN

, DTJ DESIGN Dawn Duhamel , DTJ DESIGN

, DTJ DESIGN Gregg Taylerson , DTJ DESIGN

, DTJ DESIGN Jason Cheng , DTJ DESIGN

, DTJ DESIGN Jeff Hinkle , Trilogy by Shea Homes

, Trilogy by Kate Pourhassanian, Unscripted Interior Design

Kyle Harris , McWHINNEY

, McWHINNEY Renee Lewis , L&P Marketing

, L&P Marketing Rick Severance , Wellen Park

, Seth Hart , DTJ DESIGN

, DTJ DESIGN Steve James , DTJ DESIGN

, DTJ DESIGN Todd LaRue , RCLCO Real Estate Consulting

, RCLCO Real Estate Consulting Tricia Brasseaux , Sandow Lakes Ranch

"One idea led to another idea which led to another idea, and the next thing you know, that's what creativity looks like—that's what innovation looks like," said Kyle Harris, Senior Vice President Community Development, MCWHINNEY, in a closing interview.

Learn more about the Experience Innovation series and DTJ DESIGN at https://dtjdesign.com.

About DTJ DESIGN, Inc.

DTJ DESIGN, Inc. (DTJ) is a renowned architecture, planning, and landscape design firm based in Boulder, Colorado with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, and Denver, Colorado. With a rich history spanning over four decades, DTJ is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable design solutions. The firm's diverse portfolio includes residential, commercial, and public projects that reflect a commitment to excellence and creativity.

