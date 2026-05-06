Existing optical and PCB sectors to benefit from expanded investments in AI Data Centers and FC-BGA.

Securing new growth engines through localization of glass substrate 'Pin Fill' equipment, next-gen HUD, and AI solutions.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DTK, a specialist in optical and automation equipment acquired by Ace Equity Partners, is accelerating its mid-to-long-term growth strategy under a new management system. Under the leadership of CEO Kim Hyung-woo. DTK announced its goal to pursue an Initial Public Offering (IPO) by 2028

Core Existing Businesses Drive Solid Performance on the Back of Favorable Market Conditions

DTK Eyes 2028 IPO Amid Strategic Business Restructuring

DTK announced that it has established three key strategic initiatives to respond to the ongoing digital transformation across the manufacturing sector and the evolving advanced materials and components market: ▲ Enhancement of its LMR (Glass Molding Robot) business, ▲ Glass Substrate, and ▲ Technology differentiation and process automation through AI-based manufacturing capabilities — with a focus on strengthening competitiveness across its core businesses.

In its traditional sectors—optics, display, and PCB equipment—DTK is maintaining a solid order pipeline with global customers.

For its flagship LMR segment, the company plans to further elevate its business structure toward high-value-added equipment and solutions, leveraging its technological capabilities not only in aspherical glass lens manufacturing but also in optical communication lenses — demand for which has surged with the rapid proliferation of AI data centers.

In the display segment, the premium upgrade trend in automotive HUDs and the expanding foldable phone market present strong tailwinds, while in the PCB segment, DTK is directly benefiting from the large-scale capital expenditure (CAPEX) expansion by Samsung Electro-Mechanics, LG Innotek, and others into FC-BGA (Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array) — a high-value semiconductor substrate — particularly in areas such as vacuum printing equipment.

Strategic New Businesses: DTK's Proprietary Technology Differentiation to Preempt Next-Generation Markets

DTK is extending its existing technological capabilities into high-value-added markets to secure future growth drivers.

Glass Substrates: DTK is focusing its R&D on "TGV Pin Fill Process Automation," aiming to establish a unique position in the glass substrate ecosystem—a sector considered a "game changer" for next-gen semiconductors. AI Solutions: The company has initiated development of an "AI-based FEMS (Factory Energy Management System)" designed to monitor, analyze, and control energy usage across its equipment to maximize operational efficiency, with the ambition of evolving into an "AI data-driven hybrid company."



Next-Gen HUD: In response to the rising adoption of AR-HUDs, DTK plans to establish a high-quality mass production system for next-generation products and target global markets.

DTK has been diversifying its business from a display, automotive, semiconductor, and optics industries, and strengthened new growth engines such as AI-driven manufacturing innovation and glass substrate technologies, DTK has returned to profitability last year and expects to achieve sales exceeding KRW 55 billion or more this year. The company emphasized its commitment to successfully completing its IPO in 2028.

Person in Charge: Vice President Byungki Kim, (e-mail: [email protected], Tel: 82-10-5352-0939)

SOURCE DTK Co.,Ltd