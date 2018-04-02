DTN Acquires Spensa Technologies

Spensa's industry-leading sensors and innovative technologies help growers better manage agronomic pests such as insects, weeds and disease. The company gathers high-resolution data, then models that data to reveal insights to help agriculturalists make the most informed decisions possible.

"Combining Spensa's current product offerings with DTN's Agribusiness and Producer platforms and infrastructure will provide a more comprehensive solution to DTN customers," said DTN Co-CEO Sheryl von Blucher. "Spensa's agronomic capabilities will further complement DTN's agriculture industry offerings with differentiated actionable agronomic information and insights. Additionally, the acquisition creates opportunities for DTN to expand the company's offerings to non-core markets like fruit and tree markets in California."

Spensa was named one of the top 25 innovative ag-tech startups by Forbes in 2017. The company is based in West Lafayette, Ind., in the Purdue Research Park and has strong academic relationships with the university, which is a renowned hub for agriculture.

DTN is the independent, trusted source of actionable insights for 600,000 customers focused on feeding, protecting and fueling the world. Customer-focused and employee-driven, DTN focuses on empowering customers worldwide with decision-support solutions in agriculture, energy, commodity and financial analytics, and weather-sensitive industries through continuous, leading-edge innovation. DTN is based in Minneapolis with offices globally.

