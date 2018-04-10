DTN to Acquire Energy Management Institute

EMI provides specialized education and training services to major oil companies, power, natural gas marketers, utilities, investment banks, Fortune 500 end-users and top transportation fleets throughout the world. EMI delivers hands-on, interactive programs that set the standard in energy education provided by instructors who are top industry experts.

"The acquisition of EMI is aligned with DTN's strategy to expand our footprint in the Energy and Financial Services sectors, and provides our customers with the knowledge and information needed to improve critical business decisions," said DTN Co-Chief Executive Officer Jerre Stead. "The acquisition gives DTN access to an educational platform and business model that expands the services we can provide to our current and future customers."

Besides training and education, EMI uses its market expertise to publish business-critical indices and newsletters that provide market news and analysis, including purchasing and hedging advice, pricing and more. EMI publications are used by thousands of organizations for daily financial and physical market guidance, including key benchmark contracts. These EMI services are available online, via satellite, fax or email, and through trusted third-party channels.

EMI's energy experts have an average of more than 30 years of experience in all facets of the energy industry. Many are executives recruited from trading, refiner/marketers, energy information and data companies, and transportation companies. Most have MBAs or advanced degrees in economics. EMI experts are trusted by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and ICE to provide education and training to the domestic and international exchange community.

"EMI's experienced team and educational model combined with DTN's market-leading solutions creates an opportunity to drive growth among existing and new customers," said Stephen Gloyd, partner at EMI. "The combination will help get our products in front of customers in the Energy and Financial Services markets who may not have been aware of them before."

DTN Co-CEO Sheryl von Blucher said: "Another benefit of the acquisition is that feedback from EMI's educational courses will create an opportunity to use that information to create new, higher-value offerings for our customers. This will enhance our ongoing efforts to provide our customers with customizable, real-time business intelligence to help them make critical business decisions with complete confidence."

DTN is the independent, trusted source of actionable insights for two million customers focused on feeding, protecting and fueling the world. Customer-focused and employee-driven, DTN focuses on empowering customers worldwide with decision-support solutions in agriculture, energy, commodity and financial analytics, and weather-sensitive industries through continuous, leading-edge innovation. DTN is based in Minneapolis with offices globally.

Energy Management Institute (EMI) is the foremost innovative professional services firm providing insight into the energy future. EMI uses its specialized energy market expertise to provide specialized education and training services to major oil companies, power, natural gas marketers, utilities, investment banks, Fortune 500 end-users and top transportation fleets throughout the world. In addition, EMI publishes business-critical indices and newsletters that provide market news and analysis. EMI is headquartered in New York, NY.

