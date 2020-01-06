DTO Law's First Year Ends Strong

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2020 kicks off, newly launched firm DTO Law (Delgado Tarango O'Neill LLP) looked back at 2019 with gratitude and exhaustion.

"We definitely came out of the gate strong," said partner Megan O'Neill, co-leader of the firm's litigation group. "We parachuted into some trials, argued federal appeals, and closed a number of large transactions. Our team made use of the holiday break to recharge their batteries, which we all needed after the break-neck pace of 2019."

O'Neill's point was well-taken. In 2019, the firm: (i) secured summary judgment in a major consumer class action pending in federal court; (ii) secured dismissal of a state court false advertising class action at the pleading stage; (iii) represented a local California tech company in a patent infringement case in Los Angeles; (iv) argued a patent appeal before the Federal Circuit; (v) represented a tech start-up in a trade secrets case; (vi) defended a major technology company in a significant arbitration; (vii) enjoined the improper use of a client's trademark; (viii) closed a multi-million dollar intellectual property asset purchase transaction; and (ix) closed a $125M multi-state real property secured loan, in addition to over a dozen stand-alone real property loans in the range of $1M-$50M.

2020 looks to be just as busy. On tap for DTO are: (i) a Ninth Circuit appeal in a major consumer class action; (ii) the continued defense of several consumer class actions throughout the country, including California and New York; (iii) multiple arbitrations in trade secret and unfair competition cases; (iv) representation of a client in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in New Jersey; and (iv) assistance with a client's nationwide commercial finance white-label outsourcing project.

"The past few months have been fun and fast-paced as clients continue to push ahead with projects and transactions. We've had a nice mix of commercial, technology and lending transactions. With unemployment at historically low levels and money available at competitive rates, we expect 2020 to start off as strong as 2019 ended," said Mark Tarango, head of DTO's transactions group.

The firm also plans to increase its attorney count—again. "We are actively hiring both litigators and transactional lawyers," said O'Neill, who also serves as the firm's lead recruiter. "In fact, we will be moving our Los Angeles office again in May 2020 to account for increased growth, and there's a very good chance that we will move our San Francisco office as well to accommodate increased personnel."

When asked for the main contributor to DTO's success in 2019, managing partner Will Delgado smiled. "There are a number of factors, but, at bottom, we have very smart lawyers who are driven to achieve superior results. Everyone here knows excellence is paramount; 'satisfactory,' 'adequate,' and 'serviceable' efforts are simply not enough. That's not the type of service we promise, it's not the type of service our clients have come to expect, and it's not the type of service that has led to our continued retention for some of our clients' most complex matters. Our clients expect legal brilliance that is at the very top of the legal market, because that's where our lawyers reside."

SOURCE DTO Law

