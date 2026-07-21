Newsweek Names Integrity One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Exceptional Culture and Meaningful Benefits for Two Consecutive Years

Highly sought-after award, based on confidential employee feedback, recognizes Integrity's engaged, energetic and inclusive workplace environment supported by best-in-class benefits

DALLAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for the second year in a row. The award recognizes companies that prioritize employee wellbeing, strong leadership, meaningful benefits and work-life balance. Integrity shares this honor with distinguished companies such as Apple, Adobe, Dell, Microsoft and Nike.

"Integrity's people-focused culture is embodied by our team members, who show up every day with purpose, dedication and support for one another and our mission," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "We pride ourselves on not just stating our values but living them through company-wide initiatives, as well as daily engagement. From exceptional benefits to distinctive career growth programs, significant service opportunities and inclusive work environments, we're proud to have created a place where our workforce feels engaged and inspired by the work they do. Winning an award like this multiple times is very meaningful — especially knowing that it's based on direct employee feedback. It shows that our focus on culture is making a defining impact on our employees' confidence in our direction and mission. Because of their commitment, we can continue to create the life, health and wealth solutions that improve lives and help more Americans plan for the good days ahead."

In one of America's largest independent employee studies, Newsweek and its partner, Plant-A Insights Group, collected a total of more than 7.7 million company reviews and insight from over 580,000 respondents ranging across a wide range of position levels. Employees provided anonymous feedback across key dimensions of worker satisfaction, including leadership, integrity, compensation and work-life balance. Newsweek's editorial team conducted additional research that included public data, insights from HR professionals and feedback from professionals familiar with the entrants. Measured factors included company culture, career development, performance feedback processes and other key metrics.

"We all want to work somewhere we feel valued. Our newest research celebrates the companies making that a reality. When businesses put their people first, everyone wins — employees are happier, productivity goes up and the company thrives. These rankings shine a light on the workplaces truly getting it right for their teams," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek Editor-In-Chief.

Integrity is continuously investing in its employees to ensure they have access to benefits, technology and systems that support their personal wellbeing and professional growth. In addition to an exemplary leadership training program, Integrity employees enjoy best-in-class benefits and paid time off for parental leave, birthday celebrations, and community service. The Integrity Ownership Plan offers meaningful company ownership from day of hire and has paid out more than $175 million in distributions since its inception in 2019. Integrity also cultivated a strategic collaboration with Microsoft that integrates AI capabilities across core business operations to help employees work more efficiently.

With these supports, employees feel empowered to reach their full potential while creating the technology and solutions that help agents and advisors grow. By connecting the essential pillars of life, health and wealth protection and planning into a unified ecosystem, Integrity's full-stack platform offers agents, advisors and agencies a streamlined pathway to more comprehensively meet the needs of today's consumers. IntegrityCONNECT®, a powerful, all-in-one technology platform, helps agents break through growth plateaus by streamlining the application, submission and enrollment process, as well as managing ongoing client relationships through a world-class CRM. The platform also includes Ask Integrity® — the industry's first AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant that consolidates key plan information and identifies opportunities for targeted outreach through in-the-moment prompts.

"By investing in our people, we have created an inclusive and engaging environment conducive to big ideas," said Said Taiym, Chief Operating Officer at Integrity. "This award celebrates the intentionality of our culture and reflects our commitment to learning, listening and implementing in ways that help us continuously improve. Integrity employees have consistently maintained a positive and optimistic spirit while navigating significant growth and rapid industry change. Our shared sense of purpose and commitment to our core values has moved us collectively forward in our broad-based goal of improving the lives of more Americans, and I'm grateful to work with such a stellar team."

Newsweek also named Integrity to its list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging and Community. Other national recognition includes Best Perks & Benefits, Best Company for Diversity, Best Company Leadership and Best Company for Career Growth, as well as recognition from Inc. on its lists of Best Workplaces and Power Partners.

For more information about Integrity's award-winning culture, visit www.integrity.com/Culture.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity