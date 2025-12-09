dtSearch® Adds Linux ARM64 Build to Engine, Making x64 and ARM64 Now Available for Windows, macOS and Linux; Document Filters Enhance JSON and CSV Support

dtSearch enterprise and developer products instantly search terabytes across a wide range of online and offline data; products can run "on premises" or from the cloud

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dtSearch announces the release of version 2025.02 of its enterprise and developer product line for instantly searching terabytes of online and offline data. The product line's proprietary document filters cover popular "Office" formats, PDFs, website data, databases, compression formats and emails with attachments. dtSearch products run "on premises" or in a cloud environment such as Azure or AWS.

The new version adds ARM64 to the existing x64 support for the dtSearch Engine for Linux. The release also includes new versions of the dtSearch Engine for Windows and the dtSearch Engine for macOS with new ARM64 and x64 builds for both.





The release enhances dtSearch's support for JSON and CSV. The dtSearch document filters are available throughout the dtSearch product line as well as optionally separately available for dtSearch Engine SDK developers.

Terabyte Indexer. All dtSearch enterprise and developer products can index a terabyte of text spanning multiple folders, emails with nested attachments, online data and other databases in a single index. The products can create and search any number of terabyte indexes. A 64-bit multithreaded indexing option offers multiple times faster indexing.

Concurrent, Multithreaded Searching. Indexed search is typically instantaneous, even in a concurrent search environment covering terabytes of mixed online and offline data. dtSearch products have no built-in limits on the number of concurrent search threads. Multithreaded concurrent searching can continue while indexes automatically update to reflect new content.

25+ Search Features; International Languages; Forensics-Oriented Search. The dtSearch product line has over 25 full-text and metadata hit-highlighted search options, with integrated relevancy ranking across different data repositories. Unicode support covers hundreds of international languages with special double-byte Asian character options and handling of right-to-left text like Arabic and Hebrew. Forensics-oriented options include identifying credit card numbers in data and hash value generation and search.

Document Filters and Supported Data Types. Along with JSON and CSV, dtSearch's proprietary document filters support Microsoft Office files, OpenOffice files, PDFs, compression formats, emails along with nested attachments, web-ready data, image/sound/video metadata, recursively nested files and other formats. After a search, the document filters display retrieved files with highlighted hits.

dtSearch Engine SDKs. Running "on premises" or in cloud deployments, the SDKs provide C++, Java and current .NET APIs for x64 and ARM64 Windows, Linux and Mac developers. APIs support databases like SharePoint, SQL and NoSQL along with BLOB file data. APIs also enable faceted search and granular data classification using any number of full-text and metadata parameters. The dtSearch Engine SDKs include the document filters as part of general indexing and searching as well as enabling direct API document filter access.

About dtSearch®, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line instantly searches terabytes. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products meet some of the largest-capacity text retrieval needs in the world. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. Please see dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluation copies.

Media Contact:

Next PR

[email protected]

SOURCE dtSearch Corp.