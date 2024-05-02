dtSearch® Enhances Accessibility for "Off the Shelf" Enterprise Products and Expands Developer SDK to Cover a 5th 64-Bit Platform (Windows ARM)

dtSearch enterprise and developer products instantly search terabytes across a wide range of online and offline data; products can run "on premises" or from the cloud

BETHESDA, Md., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --dtSearch announces the release of version 2024.01 of its enterprise and developer product line for instantly searching terabytes of online and offline data. The product line's proprietary document filters cover popular "Office" formats, website data, databases, compression formats and emails with attachments. dtSearch products can run either "on premises" at organizations or in a cloud environment such as Azure or AWS.

The release enhances accessibility for dtSearch's main Windows "off the shelf" enterprise products, dtSearch Desktop and dtSearch Network. For US Government customers, a new Section 508 VPAT covers accessibility in the release.





The release adds a 64-bit Windows ARM dtSearch Engine build to the dtSearch Engine SDK's 64-bit support covering Windows and Linux Intel 64-bit along with macOS including Intel-based macOS and Apple Silicon ARM.

Terabyte Indexer. dtSearch enterprise and developer products can index a terabyte of text spanning multiple folders, emails with nested attachments, online data and other databases in a single index. The products can create and search any number of terabyte indexes.

Concurrent, Multithreaded Searching. Indexed search is typically instantaneous, even in a concurrent search environment covering terabytes of mixed online and offline data. dtSearch products have no built-in limits on the number of concurrent search threads. Updating indexes to reflect new content does not affect instant multithreaded concurrent searching.

Document Filters and Supported Data Types. dtSearch's proprietary document filters support Microsoft Office files, OpenOffice files, PDFs, compression formats, emails along with nested attachments, web-ready data and more, along with browser display with highlighted hits. The previous product line release added metadata support for 11 different image/sound/video file formats. The dtSearch Engine SDK makes dtSearch's document filters directly available to developers.

25+ Search Features; International Languages; Forensics-Oriented Search. The dtSearch product line has over 25 full-text and metadata hit-highlighted search options, with integrated relevancy ranking across multiple data repositories. Unicode support covers hundreds of international languages with special double-byte Asian character options and handling of right-to-left text like Arabic and Hebrew. Forensics-oriented options include identifying credit card numbers in data and hash value generation and search. The dtSearch Engine adds developer-oriented search features like faceted search and granular data classification.

dtSearch Engine SDKs. The SDKs provide C++, Java and current .NET APIs for X64 Windows, X64 Linux, macOS (including Apple Silicon ARM and Intel-based macOS) and now 64-bit ARM for Windows. Along with access to dtSearch's general search features and document filters, APIs cover faceted search and granular data classification using any number of full-text and metadata parameters. The dtSearch Engine can run in both "on premises" and cloud-based deployments. The previous release expanded Docker sample code.

About dtSearch®

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line instantly searches terabytes. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products meet some of the largest-capacity text retrieval needs in the world. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. Please see dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluation copies.

