DTT Expands Offering with Acquisition of Leading Business Management Platform EZUniverse and 360iQ

"It's been an exciting year for DTT. We have completed two strategic acquisitions and expanded our executive team," said Mike Coffey, Chief Executive Officer for DTT. "The acquisition of EZUniverse provides a significant expansion of our products and will deliver dramatically enhanced capabilities to our customers," Coffey added. "The team at EZUniverse has acquired significant customers and built a scalable platform which truly improves store operations. When combined with MyDTT and our loss prevention services, DTT has a truly unique and comprehensive offering, enabling our customers to increase their operational efficiency, while integrated with intelligent video."

"EZUniverse is thrilled to become part of the growing DTT family," said James. "We are excited to continue developing our exceptional operational tool with DTT and to expand our combined customer base. One of the driving factors of the acquisition was the alignment that the teams at DTT and EZUniverse felt for each other. We now have a unique group of people dedicated to helping the restaurant, quick service, and retail markets run better stores."

DTT has had a long history of organic growth that has been enhanced with the two recent acquisitions. Sam Naficy, the founder and Chairman of DTT remarked. "This acquisition represents continued board support and substantial investment by the existing shareholders in the long-term success of DTT. We have the best product and people, as well as the largest and most well-served customer base in what we do. Our organic growth, combined with using M&A to enhance our platform, is creating unparalleled value." DTT supports more than 42,000 clients, including McDonald's, Subway, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Arby's, Taco Bell, KFC, and Auntie Anne's. DTT protects trillions of dollars in assets and oversees nearly 2 million employees every day.

EZUniverse® was incorporated in 2009 and is a technology company focused on building and implementing turn-key Business Management Systems that use Big Data and Video Surveillance to empower companies to improve operations. The EZUniverse mission is to give brands the technology, tools, and support to increase profits at a cost far lower than the monetary benefits realized. EZUniverse® provides one single view of any enterprise, which allows our clients to use technology and & management support services to quantify, measure, and act on issues in real time, anytime, anywhere.

