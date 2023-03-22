DTVGameControl Announces Rebrand to GameView

Company that provides intuitive interfaces for hospitality viewing relaunches under a new brand name that reflects revitalized focus and direction

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DTVGameControl, powered by Automation Connection, a pioneer in ground-breaking intuitive interfaces for the hospitality TV viewing experience, announced it has relaunched as GameView ™.

"We're excited to launch our new brand that reflects our continuing evolution in creating innovative audiovisual technology controls that meet the ever-changing needs of the hospitality industry," said Walter Wood, Chief Levels System Designer for GameView. "Our new brand signals our ongoing commitment to deliver a new level of seamless integration of input sources with next-level TV control. GameView effortlessly saves staff time and stress while providing patrons an enhanced viewing experience."

The tablet-based control system provides a collection of powerful features, including:

Interactive Floor Plan – easily identify and select TVs for programming on a floor plan customized for each venue.

– easily identify and select TVs for programming on a floor plan customized for each venue. Sports-Themed Icons – quickly find games currently playing, such as football, basketball, baseball, etc. It's a one-touch simple solution—no more hunting through the guide to find favorite teams.

– quickly find games currently playing, such as football, basketball, baseball, etc. It's a one-touch simple solution—no more hunting through the guide to find favorite teams. Audio Control – independent volume control and independent audio source selection for all or defined areas (such as bar, patio, dining).

– independent volume control and independent audio source selection for all or defined areas (such as bar, patio, dining). GameView Tapestry™ – create custom overlays on video content for promotions, advertising, and much more.

To learn more about additional features, and see how GameView is a "game changer" for screen control, visit gameview.tv .

About GameView

GameView™ is commercial software created and licensed by Automation Connection, based in St. Petersburg, Florida. We stay on the cutting edge of audiovisual technology by innovating new features to meet the control needs in the hospitality industry.

Media Contact:

Beth Slovinac

GameView

(813) 244-4455

[email protected]

SOURCE GameView