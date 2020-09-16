DTx Pharma Announces Presentations at Several Upcoming Virtual Medical Meetings

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DTx Pharma, Inc. (DTx), a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease, announced today that the company will be presenting at several upcoming virtual medical meetings. Charles Allerson, Ph.D., DTx's VP of Chemistry, will present an overview of the Company's novel delivery technology platform, FALCON (Fatty Acid Long Chain OligoNucleotide) and its therapeutic pipeline for ocular, neuromuscular and CNS diseases.

Presentation details are listed below:

TIDES 2020, September 15th-18th, 2020

Title: Fatty-acid Conjugation Improves Functional Delivery of RNA Therapeutics in the Eye



Date: This presentation is available on demand to meeting attendees from September 8 th , 2020 through September 18 th , 2020

In addition, Dr. Allerson will participate in a panel discussion on delivery technologies from 12:45-1:30pm PDT on Friday , September 18th, 2020.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) 2020, September 27th-30th, 2020

Title: Improved Functional Delivery of RNA Therapeutics in the Eye Using Fatty-Acid Conjugation



Date: This presentation will be available on demand to meeting attendees only during the meeting dates

TIDES Europe 2020, November 11th-13th, 2020

2020, Title: Fatty-acid Conjugation Improves Functional Delivery of RNA Therapeutics in the Eye

"We are developing a pipeline of novel RNA-targeting therapeutics using our FALCON delivery platform to tackle severe genetic diseases with an initial focus on ocular, neuromuscular and CNS disorders," Arthur T. Suckow, CEO of DTx Pharma. "We look forward to presenting our story at the TIDES and OTS meetings, which are very important RNA therapeutic meetings, and showcasing the vast number of undruggable targets that we can access, the broad therapeutic application of our technology, and our compelling preclinical data in the retina and muscle."

About DTx Pharma

DTx Pharma, Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease. The company's proprietary delivery technology platform, FALCON (Fatty Acid Long Chain OligoNucleotide), utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues and cell types throughout the body. In preclinical studies, DTx has demonstrated cellular uptake and broad activity of oligonucleotides in the retina, muscle, heart, neurons, T cells and many other specialized cell types. Based upon the novelty, IP position and data demonstrating the effectiveness of its proprietary fatty acid motifs, DTx has previously received investment, nondilutive funding and other forms of support from Eli Lilly, Eye CRO and the CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF) for its ocular and muscle programs and has received multiple grant awards from the NIH (NCATS, NIA), and the TPEP program of Alzheimer's Association and Rainwater Charitable Trust to advance its efforts to treat CNS diseases. To learn more about DTx Pharma, please visit www.dtxpharma.com and follow DTx on Twitter @DTxPharma.

