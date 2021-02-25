DTx Pharma to Present at Credit Suisse 2021 Healthcare Innovators Series and Viva Biotech Partnership Summit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTx Pharma, Inc. (DTx), a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease, announced today that Arthur T. Suckow, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a company overview and participating in virtual one-on-one meetings along with Denise Bevers, Chief Operating Officer, at the following investor conferences:

Viva Biotech Partnership Summit ( China ) on March 2nd, 2021 ; Dr. Suckow will also participate in a panel discussion on March 1 st , 2021.

) on ; Dr. Suckow will also participate in a panel discussion on , 2021. Credit Suisse 2021 Healthcare Innovators Series: Life Sciences Private Company Event on March 11 th, 2021.

About DTx Pharma

DTx Pharma, Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease. The company's proprietary delivery technology platform, FALCON (Fatty Acid Long Chain OligoNucleotide), utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues and cell types throughout the body. In preclinical studies, DTx has demonstrated cellular uptake and broad activity of oligonucleotides in the retina, muscle, heart, neurons, T cells and many other specialized cell types. Based upon the novelty, IP position and data demonstrating the effectiveness of its proprietary fatty acid motifs, DTx has previously received investment, nondilutive funding and other forms of support from Eli Lilly, Eye CRO and the CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF) for its ocular and muscle programs and has received multiple grant awards from the NIH (NCATS, NIA), and the TPEP program of Alzheimer's Association and Rainwater Charitable Trust to advance its efforts to treat CNS diseases. To learn more about DTx Pharma, please visit www.dtxpharma.com and follow DTx on Twitter and LinkedIn @DTxPharma.

