DTx Pharma to Present at Several Upcoming Virtual Events

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DTx Pharma, Inc. (DTx), a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease, announced today that Arthur T. Suckow, Ph.D., CEO of DTx Pharma, will be presenting a company overview and hosting one-on-one meetings at the following virtual conferences:

Piper Sandler 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference: Monday, November 30th - Thursday, December 3rd, 2020

3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference: Tuesday, December 1st - Thursday, December 3rd, 2020

Wednesday, December 2nd at 9:40 AM ET: Panel Discussion led by Evercore analyst Josh Schimmer, MD – "Mama Said Knock You Out: Novel ASO and RNAi Approaches" with DTx Pharma, Neubase Therapeutics, PYC Therapeutics

WSGR Life Sciences Investment Forum: Wednesday, December 2nd- Friday, December 4th, 2020

About DTx Pharma



DTx Pharma, Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease. The company's proprietary delivery technology platform, FALCON (Fatty Acid Long Chain OligoNucleotide), utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues and cell types throughout the body. In preclinical studies, DTx has demonstrated cellular uptake and broad activity of oligonucleotides in the retina, muscle, heart, neurons, T cells and many other specialized cell types. Based upon the novelty, IP position and data demonstrating the effectiveness of its proprietary fatty acid motifs, DTx has previously received investment, nondilutive funding and other forms of support from Eli Lilly, Eye CRO and the CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF) for its ocular and muscle programs and has received multiple grant awards from the NIH (NCATS, NIA), and the TPEP program of Alzheimer's Association and Rainwater Charitable Trust to advance its efforts to treat CNS diseases. To learn more about DTx Pharma, please visit www.dtxpharma.com and follow DTx on Twitter @DTxPharma.

