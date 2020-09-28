DTx Pharma to Present at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Event

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DTx Pharma, Inc. (DTx), a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease, announced today that Arthur T. Suckow, Ph.D., CEO of DTx Pharma, will be presenting a company overview and will participate in 1x1 meetings at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 5th, 2020 at 4:45 pm EDT.

"At DTx, we are focused on treating the genetic drivers of disease by applying our FALCON technology platform to expand the therapeutic utility of oligonucleotides," said Dr. Suckow. "We look forward to presenting our company at the Chardan Genetic Medicines event and demonstrating the disruptive potential of our FALCON platform in creating the next wave of RNA-based therapeutics."

About DTx Pharma

DTx Pharma, Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease. The company's proprietary delivery technology platform, FALCON (Fatty Acid Long Chain OligoNucleotide), utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues and cell types throughout the body. In preclinical studies, DTx has demonstrated cellular uptake and broad activity of oligonucleotides in the retina, muscle, heart, neurons, T cells and many other specialized cell types. Based upon the novelty, IP position and data demonstrating the effectiveness of its proprietary fatty acid motifs, DTx has previously received investment, nondilutive funding and other forms of support from Eli Lilly, Eye CRO and the CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF) for its ocular and muscle programs and has received multiple grant awards from the NIH (NCATS, NIA), and the TPEP program of Alzheimer's Association and Rainwater Charitable Trust to advance its efforts to treat CNS diseases. To learn more about DTx Pharma, please visit www.dtxpharma.com and follow DTx on Twitter @DTxPharma.

SOURCE DTx Pharma

