du Empowers UAE's Strategic Vision for Smart Water Security with Intelligent Home Digital Water Solution

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has today announced a transformative partnership with industry giants Belkin International and Uponor to bring the world-renowned and award-winning Phyn Plus Smart Water Assistant + Shutoff to the UAE. Building on its commitment towards establishing robust strategic partnerships and high quality products and solutions, du envisages Phyn Plus to propel the UAE leadership's vision for smart home water usage into the digital era.

Formalising the agreement during a signing ceremony on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week 2019, du is showcasing the Phyn Plus at the event to enable visitors a glimpse into the future of technology-driven residential water preservation solutions.

With the introduction of the innovative and connected home leak detection monitor, du is empowering the nation with cutting-edge technologies to solve real world challenges in line with the leadership's UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 – a powerful mandate that aims to reduce demand for water resources by 21 percent and boost the country's water supplies.

'A Steady Flow of Strategic Innovation'

Anthony Shiner, Chief Digital Lifestyle & Innovation Officer, EITC, said: "Under the steady guidance of the UAE leadership, the country is rapidly evolving into a smart and intelligent era of connected everything. AI, IoT, and machine learning are a big part of this digital equation, which is why we are proud to introduce innovative solutions to market that will empower citizens and residents to play an active role in digital water management for the betterment of the UAE's vital water supplies. As a catalyst for technological change, du is delivering this scalable solution to address the need for next generation solutions that will enable the leadership's visions for water security. Water is the elixir for life, which is why we are at the forefront of driving this vision and spearheading world-class innovation to ensure the sustainability of one of the UAE's most precious resources."

"We are excited to be partnering with a leading technology enabler like du to bring this powerful water-savings solution to the UAE and lead the charge towards water security in alignment with the country's strategic sustainability objectives," said Ryan Kim, CEO of Phyn. "By empowering users with never before seen water intelligence, they can better understand, monitor, and protect their homes from leaks; all while doing their part in conserving water to help solve the UAE's bold plans for tackling water scarcity."

'One Device, Complete Home Protection'

Phyn Plus combines advanced machine learning with the latest pressure sensor technology to provide a simple, safe, reliable, and digitalised leak detection solution. Key product features include:

Automatic and Remote Water Shutoff: After Phyn learns about a home's water use, it can automatically turn off the water in the event of a catastrophic leak to mitigate damage and loss. Homeowners can also turn off their water via the Phyn app, from anywhere.

After Phyn learns about a home's water use, it can automatically turn off the water in the event of a catastrophic leak to mitigate damage and loss. Homeowners can also turn off their water via the Phyn app, from anywhere. Leak monitoring: Phyn constantly monitors a home for leaks and potentially harmful changes in pressure. As soon as an issue is detected, Phyn sends a mobile notification.

Phyn constantly monitors a home for leaks and potentially harmful changes in pressure. As soon as an issue is detected, Phyn sends a mobile notification. Water Use Monitoring: Homeowners can track their water use and see how their consumption compares to others. Phyn provides water usage for each fixture type (showers, sinks, toilets, etc) in the Phyn app.

Homeowners can track their water use and see how their consumption compares to others. Phyn provides water usage for each fixture type (showers, sinks, toilets, etc) in the Phyn app. Plumbing Checks: Phyn automatically runs daily diagnostic checks to find tiny leaks and other small issues before they become bigger problems.

Phyn automatically runs daily diagnostic checks to find tiny leaks and other small issues before they become bigger problems. Smart Home Integrations: Phyn works seamlessly with leading home virtual assistants. And with IFTTT users can have Phyn trigger actions with other smart home devices.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE's economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae

About Phyn

Phyn is the leading intelligent water brand, bringing solutions to market that help people protect their homes, conserve water and save money. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, Phyn is poised to change the way consumers interact with water and help solve the major challenges threatening the world's supply of clean, healthy water. Phyn has been widely recognized for its innovation, including honors from the Red Dot Awards, SXSW Innovation Awards, Core 77 Design Awards, IoT World Awards, CES Innovation Awards and GreenBuilder's Sustainability Awards among others. Phyn is backed by Belkin International, a global leader in consumer technology, Networking, Smart Home and Smart City, and Uponor, a leading provider of plumbing for residential and commercial spaces worldwide with North American headquarters located in Apple Valley, Minn. The parent company Uponor Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, Finland. Phyn is headquartered in Torrance, Calif. To learn more, visit www.phyn.com.

