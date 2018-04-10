Dual 4K Visible + Thermal Camera Now Available from Z3 Technology

LINCOLN, Neb., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A dual camera system is now available from Z3 Technology, a leading provider of video encoding and camera solutions. The Z3Cam-DX combines video compression expertise from Z3 Technology with Sony's worldwide leading 4K camera technology and DRS Tamarisk's renown thermal imaging. Each camera can be independently and remotely controlled while recording and simultaneously monitoring the streams in dual or picture-in-picture mode.

Dual Spectrum Camera | Z3Cam-DX (PRNewsfoto/Z3 Technology)

"The Z3Cam-DX is a leap forward in dual camera systems. In one simple solution, our customers can incorporate low latency 4K video from Sony's proven system in the end application, with the bonus of unbeatable, proven thermal imaging from DRS Tamarisk. The applications are endless including industrial, intelligent monitoring and surveillance systems," Aaron Caldwell, CEO, Z3 Technology said.

Leveraging the Sony FCB-ER8530 4K camera module, the visible camera features H.265 encode up to 2160p30 with 30x super resolution zoom (SRZ) in UHD and 40x SRZ for HD. The noise reduction algorithm significantly improves image quality in high frequency and high detail areas.

The thermal camera utilizes the DRS Tamarisk camera module to take advantage of the high contrast thermal imaging in 320x240 resolution. The camera incorporates an integrated shutter for advanced video calibration.

"Sony is impressed with the rapid system development accomplished by the team at Z3 using our FCB-ER8530 4K Functional Camera Block," commented John Monti, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Visual Imaging Solutions business at Sony Electronics, Inc. "We expect the Z3Cam-DX system will be highly sought after in a variety of vertical market segments including perimeter security, border control, frontier surveillance, and search and rescue."

The Z3Cam-DX is readily available for purchase. Visit Z3 at NAB in booth SU4721 on April 9-12 or schedule a private meeting at ISC West on April 11-13 in Las Vegas to see the Z3Cam-DX in person. For additional design services and support, or to learn about Z3's additional camera solution offerings, contact sales@Z3technology.com or visit our website at www.Z3technology.com/camera-solutions/.

About Z3 Technology

Z3 Technology is an industry-leading, USA-based manufacturer of video encoding and IP camera systems. The camera solutions product line features the latest in compression technology, including H.265/HEVC and H.264, while delivering resolutions of up to 4K video. Z3 can be contacted world-wide through our global distribution network or at our corporate office as follows:

Z3 Technology, LLC

100 N. 8th Street, Suite 250, Lincoln, NE 68508 USA

Phone: +1.402.323.0702

Website: www.Z3technology.com

