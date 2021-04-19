Dual Action Seat Bicycle Shop Brings Popular European-Designed Click 'N Ride Water Bottle Cage to the U.S.

LEWES, Del., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique bicycle shop Dual Action Seat recently introduced the Click 'N Ride water bottle cage, popular amongst biking enthusiasts and leisure cyclists in Europe, to the U.S. market. Designed in Europe, the Click 'N Ride is the only cage to fit both traditional sports bottles and up to one-liter water bottles.

The Click 'N Ride uses a patented clicking system that securely locks your bottles in place, so they won't fall out when riding through rough terrain or even when landing after being airborne. Additionally, the Click 'N Ride is made from proprietary plastics and weighs only 49 grams, making this lightweight bottle cage comfortable for cyclists to ride with.

"Our mission is to make hard-to-find and premium quality bicycle accessories and equipment available to cyclists. When we discovered the Click 'N Ride water bottle cage, we were so impressed by its unique ability to securely hold bottles of any size and worked to bring this product, that was once exclusive to Europe, to the U.S.," said Cynthia Soler, Creative Director of Click 'N Ride. "We're thrilled to be the first and only importer in the country to make the Click 'N Ride available to American cyclists."

"I recently experienced some rough terrain and thanks to the clever locking system, my water bottle remained securely in place without ejecting despite landing many times after being air born," said Mark, a customer of Dual Action Seat. "The Click N Ride gives me the opportunity to securely install my one-liter water bottle for extra hydration on a hot day."

The Click 'N Ride is available for purchase directly from the Click 'N Ride online shop.

About Dual Action Seat

Based in LEWES, DE, Dual Action Seat has been in business for more than 30 years, selling its highly-rated Dual Action Seat™ product, as well as the best-of-the-best in European biking equipment, such as the Click 'N Ride water bottle cage. This bicycle seat replaces the traditional horn with rotating and swiveling seat pads, allowing cyclists enhanced comfort by alleviating the pressure put on the arteries responsible for blood flow to the genitalia.

All of the products sold by Dual Action Seat are made of the highest quality and standards in materials sourced from around the world. For more information, please visit DualActionSeat.com.

