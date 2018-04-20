Dual Branded Fairfield Inn & Suites and TownePlace Suites Opened in Louisville, Kentucky

White Lodging continues to be one of the largest hoteliers in Louisville. With local ownership at its roots; it operates seven hotels with another two under development, all in the Louisville market. In the Louisville market alone, White Lodging currently operates 1,414 hotel rooms, with another 315 under development.

"Together with my longtime partners, White Lodging and REI Real Estate Services, we are excited to deliver another premium Marriott-branded hotel in this growing northeast Louisville corridor," Steve Poe says, CEO of Poe Companies.

Located 12 miles from Louisville International Airport and 15 minutes from downtown Louisville, the hotel offers guests convenient access to E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park, Cinemark Tinseltown USA Louisville and the Paddock Shops.

"Attracting both business and leisure travelers, the Louisville area is an ideal location for this dual opening," said Janis Milham, Senior Vice President, Classic Select Brands for Marriott International. "Each brand offers distinct amenities and services that tailor to all visitors."

"I'm very excited to open White Lodging's first dual-branded hotel in Northeast Louisville and am eager to take advantage of my market knowledge and familiarity in the Northeast community to build a strong opening team and help successfully gain loyal sales accounts," Angela Kretzer says.

Kretzer, and award-winning general manager, will oversee the new 157 room, dual Marriott branded hotel.

About The Fairfield Inn & Suites Louisville Northeast

The room décor warmly welcomes guests into a comfortable, productive and restful environment. Flexible and functional, the guest room includes a well-designed work area, an ergonomic chair, task lighting and electrical outlets where guests need them. A curved, mobile desk enables guests to create their own workspace, while also optimizing their television viewing. The thoughtfully designed rooms and suites place the living and working area near the window to allow for more natural light and views. The design also places the sleeping area toward the middle of the room, helping to give guests a better night's sleep on plush mattresses, as well as easier access to the bathroom and wardrobe.

About The TownePlace Suites Louisville Northeast

Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, the TownePlace Suites offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens that have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas. Guests can work and relax on their terms in modern suites that feature a fun, yet sophisticated sofa and task chair, a large flat screen television as well as luxurious new bedding. Most rooms also feature the Home Office™ Suite, complete with The Container Store's elfa® closet system, designed to provide guests with plenty of storage and flexible space to spread out and make it their own.

About Fairfield Inn & Suites

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is designed for today's traveler who is looking to be productive on the road, whether for business or leisure. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield Inn & Suites offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. With nearly 900 properties around the globe, Fairfield Inn & Suites is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit www.fairfieldinn.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @FairfieldHotels on www.twitter.com/fairfieldhotels.

About TownePlace Suites by Marriott

TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an award-winning, extended-stay hotel brand that is ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays. The brand's simple yet innovative design, features personal touches and playful details allowing guests to live uninterrupted. TownePlace Suites currently has the highest market share growth of any Marriott brand. There are currently more than 300 properties across the United States and Canada. TownePlace is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit www.towneplacesuites.com ,become a fan at www.facebook.com/towneplacesuites or follow at twitter.com/towneplace.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading hotel ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban hotels with more than $1 billion in annual revenue. White Lodging operates 90 premier hotels, 30 restaurants/bars and 26 brands — including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Global, and InterContinental Hotel Group and its own Collection of Luxury Ranches. White Lodging is one of the most active developers in the US with over 18 projects currently in development. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned industry leading guest satisfaction scores, market share and profit margins while recruiting and retaining the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Poe Companies

About Poe Companies: Poe Companies is an award-winning developer of premium multifamily and hospitality properties across the United States, delivering high barrier to entry developments in growing downtowns and affluent suburban markets. Steve Poe has been in the real estate development business for more than 36 years. With partners, White Lodging and REI Real Estate Services, Poe has delivered over 4,200 hotel rooms across the United States. Poe Companies has also developed over 1,500 residential units and more than one million square feet of office across the country to date. For more information about Poe Companies, visit www.poecompanies.com.

