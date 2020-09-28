Dual Chamber Syringe (DCS) Filling Machine Market 2020-2025 with Syntegon, Prosys Servo Filling Systems, Dara Pharma, TurboFil Packaging Machines, and Optima Machinery Dominating

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dual Chamber Syringe (DCS) Filling Machine Market by Type (Automatic, Semi-automatic, and Manual), by Application (Industrial Pharmacy and Hospital Pharmacy) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DCS filling machine installed base market size was USD 242.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 381.4 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020.

Dual Chamber Syringe (DCS) filling machines are used for filling dual chamber syringes and cartridges. These machines are able to fill dual-chamber syringes with different drugs precisely. The drugs can be liquid, powder, or a combination of both. There has been a growing demand for DCS filling machine from the industrial pharmacy and hospital pharmacy segments. The main types of DCS filling machines covered in the report are automatic, semi-automatic, and manual machines. In terms of value, the automatic machine segment accounted for a significant installed base market share (55%) in 2019.

The leading players in the DCS filling machine installed base market are Syntegon Technologies (Germany), Prosys Servo Filling Systems (US), Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging (Spain), TurboFil Packaging Machines (US), and Optima Machinery Corporation (Germany).

Report Highlights



Advancement in filling machine technology and growth in the manufacturing of lyophilized drugs are projected to drive the dual-chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market.

The global installed base of the dual-chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine industry has witnessed growth primarily because of the improving filling machine technology and increasing production of lyophilized drugs.

Industrial pharmacy application is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The industrial pharmacy application of the dual-chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Industrial pharmacy includes large pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and market commercial drugs. These companies are looking to provide convenient products to patients for self-administration such as dual-chamber prefilled syringes which will boost the consumption of dual-chamber syringe filling machines.

Automatic type segment is projected to lead the dual-chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market from 2020 to 2025.

The automatic type segment is expected to lead the dual-chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market. These machines are mostly used by large pharmaceutical drug manufacturers for high production volume. These types of machines are the Food and Drug Association (FDA) approved because most of the operations in automatic machines do not have human involvement, which decreases the chances of drug contamination

APAC is projected to account for the maximum revenue share of the installed base of dual-chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to lead the global dual-chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market from 2020 to 2025 in terms of value. The availability of cheap labor, supportive government policies, growth in the aging population, increasing prevalence of diseases & disorders, higher domestic demand, and availability of low-cost raw materials have made the region a leader in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities for DCS Filling Machine Installed Base Market

4.2 Top Region for DCS Filling Installed Base Market, By Type and Country

4.3 DCS Filling Machine Installed Base Market, By Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Forecast Factors Impacting Growth

5.7 YC, YCC Shift

5.8 COVID19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

5.9 Macro-economic Indicators

6 DCS Filling Machine Installed Base Market, By Type - Forecast till 2025 (in Units and USD Million)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automatic

6.3 Semi-Automatic

6.4 Manual

7 DCS Filling Machine Installed Base Market, By Application- Forecast till 2025 (in Units and USD Million)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Pharmacy

7.3 Hospital Pharmacy

8 DCS Filling Machine Installed Base Market, By Region - Forecast till 2025 (in Units and USD Million)

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition And Technology

9.2.1 Market Share & Industry Tier Structure Analysis

9.2.2 Product Footprint

9.2.3 Star

9.2.4 Emerging Leader

9.2.5 Pervasive

9.3 Company Evaluation Matrix 2019

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Expansions

9.4.2 Acquisitions

9.4.3 New Product launches

9.4.4 Market Strategy Analysis

9.4.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

10 Company Profiles

10.1.1 Syntegon Technology

10.1.2 Prosys Servo Filling Systems

10.1.3 Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging

10.1.4 TurboFil Packaging Machine

10.1.5 Dymax Corporation

10.1.6 Ashby Cross

10.1.7 Wenzhou Zhonguan Packaging Machinery

10.1.8 Optima Machinery Corporation

10.1.9 Mutual Corporation

10.1.10 Shanghai Packaging Machinery

10.1.11 Inno4Life

