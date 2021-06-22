Dual Clutch Transmission Market to Hit US $40 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the dual clutch transmission market, which estimates the market valuation for dual clutch transmission will cross US$ 40 billion by 2027. Gradual increase in the hybrid vehicle adoption will support revenue generation.

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Market size is expected to exceed USD 40 billion by 2027, according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights Inc.

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) is a transmission system, also known as a twin-clutch transmission system, which functions with two clutches in alternating or odd-even gear sets. The advantages of having two clutches result in reduced shift times, increased performance, better fuel economy, and lowered power transfer loss. The system is also deemed superior in long-haul travels, as the power transfer has little interruption. Rising consumer inclination toward automatics and high-performance vehicles is expected to be one of the major driving factors boosting product demand.

Dry dual clutch transmission market is the major shareholder, accounting for over 85% volume share during the study timeframe. These are increasingly becoming popular, owing to the rising penetration of dual clutch systems into affordable passenger-carrying vehicles. The low cost of the clutch compared to its wet counterparts and superior road performance have resulted in dry clutches holding a dominant market share.

The sports car segment is expected to showcase around a 4% CAGR in dual clutch transmission market volume. It is expected to grow further due to its increasing penetration in emerging markets such as China and India. As DCTs were initially developed with performance orientation in mind, their penetration in sports cars is significant; therefore, increasing demand.

OEM dominates the industry and will witness significant growth in the forecast timeframe. OEMs are the largest consumers of the product owing to the installation of DCT in the early stages of the vehicle manufacturing process. As transmission is a complex drivetrain component, its installation is done early, i.e., during the assembly stage, therefore the segment has a high market share relative to the aftermarket segment. The component is also subject to low maintenance and repair compared to other servicing components, therefore keeping its share high throughout the forecast timeframe.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held around 75% share in dual clutch transmission market revenue, owing to the substantial presence of a large and growing consumer base. The region is home to some of the largest consumer markets in the world, which include countries such as China and India. The region is also home to economies with the fastest rate of urbanization and per capita income growth, which in turn, are increasing the penetration of high-end and sports vehicles in the region.

Some major findings of the dual clutch transmission report include:

Growing vehicle ownership and sales in emerging nations.

The increasing penetration of sports and luxury vehicles.

Technological advancements to increase DCT's capability.

Strategic mergers and acquisitions by manufacturers to expand regional & global presence. Major dual clutch transmission industry players include Magna International Inc., Continental AG, Valeo, BorgWarner Inc., Gkn Automotive, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Eaton, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., and Punch Powertrain Nanjing among others.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Dual clutch transmission industry 360⁰ synopsis, 2017 - 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Clutches trends

2.1.3 Vehicle trends

2.1.4 Transmission trends

2.1.5 Distribution channel trends

2.1.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Dual Clutch Transmission Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2.1 Component supplier

3.2.2 Manufacturer

3.2.3 Profit margin analysis

3.2.4 Value chain disruption due to COVID-19

3.2.5 Distribution channel analysis

3.2.6 Vendor matrix

3.3 Technology landscape

3.4 Pricing trends (including COVID-19 impact)

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 MEA

3.5 Cost structure analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 North America

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 Asia Pacific

3.6.4 Latin America

3.6.5 MEA

3.7 Performance comparison of transmission systems

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth driver

3.8.1.1 Global

3.8.1.1.1 Rising stringency on vehicular emissions

3.8.1.2 North America

3.8.1.2.1 Growing individual inclination towards sports cars and sports activities

3.8.1.3 Europe

3.8.1.3.1 Increasing focus on integrated hybrid DCT's

3.8.1.4 Asia Pacific

3.8.1.4.1 Strong presence of manufacturing facilities

3.8.1.5 Latin America

3.8.1.5.1 Increasing import of transmission along with rising local JV operations

3.8.1.6 MEA

3.8.1.6.1 Growing demand for high end and luxury vehicles

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Increasing trends for electric vehicles

3.8.2.2 Inability of the dry clutches to sustain high torque

3.9 Innovation & sustainability

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.11.1 Supplier power

3.11.2 Buyer power

3.11.3 Threat of new entrants

3.11.4 Industry rivalry

3.11.5 Threat of substitutes

3.12 Company market share analysis, 2020

3.12.1 Top players analysis

3.12.2 Strategy dashboard

3.13 PESTEL analysis

