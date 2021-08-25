Dual Fuel Engine Market to accelerate at 8.95% CAGR during 2021-2025 with Anglo Belgian Corp. and Caterpillar Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
Aug 25, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dual fuel engine market size is expected to increase by 2.85 bn units during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period. The dual fuel engine market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The market is driven by stringent regulations on NOx emissions and an increase in electricity demand. However, efficiency problems, an increase in renewable energy sources, and diesel engine technology gaining momentum with technological advances will be some of the prominent factors likely to hinder the market's growth in the long run.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The dual fuel engine market analysis includes end-user and geographic landscape. The marine industry held the largest dual fuel engine market share by end-user segment. In terms of geography, 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with India and China being the key markets in the region.
The dual fuel engine market covers the following areas:
Dual Fuel Engine Market Sizing
Dual Fuel Engine Market Forecast
Dual Fuel Engine Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Anglo Belgian Corp.
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG
- Kubota Corp.
- MAN Energy Solutions SE
- Wartsila Corp.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc.
- Woodward Inc.
- Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power generation industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
