Dual Fuel Engine Market to accelerate at 8.95% CAGR during 2021-2025 with Anglo Belgian Corp. and Caterpillar Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

The market is driven by stringent regulations on NOx emissions and an increase in electricity demand. However, efficiency problems, an increase in renewable energy sources, and diesel engine technology gaining momentum with technological advances will be some of the prominent factors likely to hinder the market's growth in the long run.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The dual fuel engine market analysis includes end-user and geographic landscape. The marine industry held the largest dual fuel engine market share by end-user segment. In terms of geography, 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with India and China being the key markets in the region.

The dual fuel engine market covers the following areas:

Dual Fuel Engine Market Sizing

Dual Fuel Engine Market Forecast

Dual Fuel Engine Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Anglo Belgian Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG

Kubota Corp.

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Wartsila Corp.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Woodward Inc.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

