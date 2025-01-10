Dual-Laser Advantage: AP Lazer® Unveils SN6240DLR for Graphics Professionals

SN6240DLR sets itself apart with advanced dual-laser technology and AP Lazer's patented open-architecture design. Post this

Designed to address challenges in the laser engraving industry, such as competition from hobby-level machine owners offering low-cost services, the SN6240DLR sets itself apart with advanced dual-laser technology and AP Lazer's patented open-architecture design. This powerful combination allows businesses to tackle a broader range of materials and larger projects with ease.

SN6240DLR Specifications and Features:

Dual-Laser Technology: Equipped with a 120W RF Iradion ceramic core CO2 laser (made in the U.S.) and a 60W MOPA fiber laser, the SN6240DLR supports engraving on diverse materials, including metals, plastics, natural stones, wood, and acrylic. This versatility is ideal for a wide array of applications.

High-Speed Engraving with Precision: Operating at speeds of up to 2 meters per second with 5g acceleration, this machine ensures productivity. It delivers engravings at ultra high resolutions, making it suitable for both photo-realistic and industrial use.

Spacious Workspace: Featuring a 62" x 40" engraving area, the SN6240DLR accommodates projects ranging from small items like jewelry to large-scale pieces such as signage and memorials. Its patented open-architecture design enables engraving on oversized or heavy objects that standard machines cannot handle.

Webinar Details:

Discover how the SN6240DLR can help your business unlock new opportunities in laser engraving:

Date: January 16, 2025

Time: 1 PM EST

Registration: graphics-pro.com/webinars

About AP Lazer

AP Lazer specializes in innovative laser engraving solutions for industrial and commercial use. Its patented open-architecture design empowers businesses to expand into high-margin markets by accommodating a wide range of materials and object sizes.

