Dual-Laser Advantage: AP Lazer® Unveils SN6240DLR for Graphics Professionals

MASON, Mich., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Lazer®, a leader in laser engraving innovation, announces the launch of its patent-pending SN6240DLR dual-laser machine. This cutting-edge system is designed to help businesses expand personalization capabilities and tap into new, high-value markets.
The SN6240DLR will be showcased in a demonstration video during the Graphics Pro Magazine-hosted webinar, "Discover Untapped Markets for Laser Engraving," scheduled for January 16, 2025, at 1 PM EST.
Designed to address challenges in the laser engraving industry, such as competition from hobby-level machine owners offering low-cost services, the SN6240DLR sets itself apart with advanced dual-laser technology and AP Lazer's patented open-architecture design. This powerful combination allows businesses to tackle a broader range of materials and larger projects with ease.
SN6240DLR Specifications and Features:
Dual-Laser Technology: Equipped with a 120W RF Iradion ceramic core CO2 laser (made in the U.S.) and a 60W MOPA fiber laser, the SN6240DLR supports engraving on diverse materials, including metals, plastics, natural stones, wood, and acrylic. This versatility is ideal for a wide array of applications.
High-Speed Engraving with Precision: Operating at speeds of up to 2 meters per second with 5g acceleration, this machine ensures productivity. It delivers engravings at ultra high resolutions, making it suitable for both photo-realistic and industrial use.
Spacious Workspace: Featuring a 62" x 40" engraving area, the SN6240DLR accommodates projects ranging from small items like jewelry to large-scale pieces such as signage and memorials. Its patented open-architecture design enables engraving on oversized or heavy objects that standard machines cannot handle.
Webinar Details:
Discover how the SN6240DLR can help your business unlock new opportunities in laser engraving:
AP Lazer specializes in innovative laser engraving solutions for industrial and commercial use. Its patented open-architecture design empowers businesses to expand into high-margin markets by accommodating a wide range of materials and object sizes.
Share this article