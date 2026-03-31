Dual Launches to Open Enterprise-Proven Web3 Infrastructure Powering the Programmable Economy

CANNES, France, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at ETHCC[9] in Cannes, Dual launches as the new identity for a platform that has already powered large-scale tokenized applications for global enterprises.

Built on nearly a decade of production deployments, Dual opens previously enterprise-focused infrastructure to a broader ecosystem of developers, teams, and partners, enabling the creation and operation of programmable assets across real-world and digital environments.

Reeve Collins, co-founder of Dual and co-founder and former CEO of Tether, said:

"We built Tether to tokenize the dollar. It became a $185 billion asset. Dual is built to make everything else programmable. Hundreds of trillions in assets that can now carry their own rules, identity, and logic. That's the programmable economy."

From Proven Enterprise Infrastructure to Open Access

Since introducing programmable "smart" tokens in 2017, the platform behind Dual has supported more than 50 million deployed tokens and facilitated one of the largest onboardings of users into Web3, with over 11.5 million unique wallets created.

Through enterprise partnership with Smart Media Technologies, Dual technology powers tokenized programs for global brands including Visa, PepsiCo, Unilever, and the Olympic Games.

Lukas Fluri, co-founder and CEO of Dual, said:

"The next wave of the internet will be driven by programmable assets and autonomous systems. Dual takes what has already been proven at enterprise scale and makes it accessible to anyone building the next generation of applications."

Infrastructure for the Programmable Economy

Dual provides a unified platform for issuing, verifying, and orchestrating programmable assets across real-world ecosystems.

Rather than requiring teams to build complex blockchain infrastructure from scratch, Dual offers a streamlined development environment with prebuilt modules and standardized components. This allows developers to focus on application logic while relying on proven systems for security, execution, and scalability.

The result is a faster and more reliable path from concept to production, particularly for complex tokenization use cases that require high performance and reliability at scale.

These include:

Real-world asset tokenization

Loyalty and rewards systems

Digital product passports

Certifications and compliance

Emerging agent-driven applications

By simplifying how tokenized systems are built and deployed, Dual expands access to a category that has historically required deep technical expertise.

Built for Developers and AI Agents

A key aspect of Dual is its support for AI-driven development.

Because applications are composed using secure, production-tested modules, AI agents can interact directly with the protocol to create and manage programmable assets without writing raw smart contract code. This approach reduces risk while enabling a more reliable way to build tokenized systems.

While AI-assisted development is becoming more common, building secure tokenized applications has remained complex and error-prone. Dual addresses this by providing a controlled framework where both developers and AI agents can operate safely.

This expands access beyond highly specialized teams and enables a broader ecosystem of builders to develop programmable applications.

The DUAL Token

The DUAL token serves as the economic layer of the network, powering protocol usage, network fees, staking, and governance.

As activity increases across the platform, the token becomes directly tied to how the network operates, aligning usage with participation.

The DUAL token launches on Kraken on March 31 and is also available on decentralized exchanges, providing access across both centralized and on-chain markets.

About Dual

Dual is a protocol for issuing, verifying, and orchestrating tokenized programmable assets across real-world ecosystems. It provides enterprise-grade infrastructure for building scalable tokenized applications, now open to developers, teams, and partners globally.

Learn more at https://dual.org.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945707/DUAL_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DUAL